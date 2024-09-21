Louisville RB Maurice Turner, LB T.J. Capers Out vs. Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville starting running back Maurice Turner and reserve linebacker T.J. Capers are out for today's matchup vs. Georgia Tech due to undisclosed injuries, the program announced Saturday.
Turner has started in both games for Louisville up to this point. In the season opener vs. Austin Peay, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound all-purpose back had just four rushes for 27 yards along with an eight-yard reception. Against Jax State, he finished the game with 12 rushing attempts for 60 yards and a one-yard touchdown.
The Nicholls, Ga. native has been a regular fixture of Louisville's running back rotation ever since arriving on campus. As a true freshman in 2022, Turner rushed 65 times for 314 yards, while hauling in 12 receptions for 72 yards. Last season, he ran 62 times for 284 yards and a touchdown, while also catching 11 passes for 87 yards and returning five kickoffs for 109 yards.
Capers has also played in both of the Cardinals game up to this point, but has done so coming off of the bench and seen minimal run. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker logged a solo tackle and an interception returned for 29 yards against the Governors, but logged no stats in the last time out vs. the Gamecocks.
The Miami, Fla. native is one of the highest-rated players to ever commit to Louisville, ranking as high as the No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2024 at the time of his commitment. He would later reclassify to the 2023 cycle, but redshirted last season so he could rehab a knee injury.
The Cardinals' matchup with the Yellow Jackets is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Maurice Turner: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
