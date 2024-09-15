Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is back in action after taking an early bye week, and oddsmakers are liking them to remain in the win column when they host Georgia Tech for their ACC opener.
According to FanDuel, the Cardinals have opened up as a 10.5-point favorite to the visiting Yellow Jackets. The over/under has yet to be set.
Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC) hasn't faced stout competition to open their season, but have dominated the two teams in front of them. They open up the 2024 season with a 62-0 demolition of Austin Peay, then followed that up with a 49-14 beatdown over Jacksonville State.
As for Georgia Tech (3-1, 1-1 ACC), they were able to bounce back after a slight hiccup. A week removed from falling 31-28 at Syracuse for their first loss of the season, they were able to get back in the win column with a xx-xx victory against FCS foe VMI.
Louisville is 2-0 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Georgia Tech is 2-2. The Cardinals are 2-0 at home ATS and straight up, while the Yellow Jackets are 0-1 on the road ATS and straight up.
The Cardinals were able to cover vs. both Austin Peay (-38.5) and Jax State (-27.5). The Yellow Jackets covered vs. Florida State (+10.5), vs. Georgia State (-20.5) and vs. VMI (-44.0); but were unable to do so at Syracuse (-2.5).
Kickoff at Georgia Tech is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
