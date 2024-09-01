Louisville Opens as Significant Home Favorite vs. Jacksonville State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of obliterating Austin Peay to kick off their 2024 season, oddsmakers are liking the Louisville football program to do the same when they host Jacksonville State.
According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as a massive 25.5-point favorite to the visiting Gamecocks. The over/under has yet to be set.
There was very little that the Cardinals (1-0) did wrong in their 62-0 demolition of Austin Peay. They out-gained the Governors 571 yards to 106, 15 different players caught a pass while six scored a touchdown, and the defense collected 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks along with two forced turnovers.
As for the Gamecocks (0-1), their season opener couldn't have gone much worse, falling behind 31-10 at halftime before eventually dropping a 55-27 to Coastal Carolina. Jax State gave up 552 yards of offense to the Chanticleers while only putting up 357 yards themselves, and committed three turnovers.
Louisville is 1-0 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Jacksonville State is just 0-1. The Cardinals easily covered against Austin Peay (-38.5), while the Gamecocks were unable to do so vs. Coastal Carolina (-3.5).
Kickoff vs. Jacksonville State is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
(Photo of Cataurus Hicks: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X