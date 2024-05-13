Over/Under Set For Louisville Football's 2024 Win Total
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024 college football season is roughly four months away, and various preliminary betting odds are starting to trickle in across gambling sites. Circa Sports is one such site, recently releasing their regular season over/under win totals for every Power Four program.
Like many in the college football world, Circa Sports is high on Louisville heading into year two of the Jeff Brohm era, giving them one of the highest over/unders in the ACC. They assigned the Cardinals the fourth-highest win total over/under in the league at 8.5, trailing only Clemson, Florida State and Miami.
Despite dropping their final three games of the 2023 season, Louisville finished year one under Jeff Brohm with an overall mark of 10-4 and 7-1 in the ACC, including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. It marked their first double-digit win season since 2013.
Additionally, Brohm and his staff have been incredibly active this offseason. The Cardinals not only bring in the No. 38 high school recruiting class per 247Sports, but have On3's No. 2 transfer portal class.
Year two of the Brohm era is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
Circa Sports' 2024 ACC Over/Under Win Totals
- Clemson: 9.5
- Florida State: 9.5
- Miami: 9.0
- Louisville: 8.5
- NC State: 8.5
- SMU: 8.0
- Virginia Tech: 8.0
- Syracuse: 7.0
- Cal: 6.5
- Duke: 6.0
- Pitt: 5.5
- North Carolina: 7.5
- Georgia Tech: 5.0
- Boston College: 4.5
- Virginia: 4.5
- Wake Forest: 4.5
- Stanford: 3.5
(Photo via Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports)
