Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might be coming home with their tails tucked between their legs after suffering an embarrassing loss at Stanford, but oddsmakers are liking them to get back on the right tack when they host Pitt in their home finale.
According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as a 7.5-point favorite to the visiting Panthers. The over/under has not yet been set.
Louisville (6-4, 4-3 ACC) led by 14 with just under ten minutes to go, but gave up 17 unanswered points to Stanford to suffer a 38-35 loss despite being 20.5-point favorites. The Cardinals gave up 406 yards to the Cardinal, and committed 13 total penalties - including nine on defense.
As for Pitt (7-3, 3-3 ACC), they were able to win their first seven games of the season for the first time since 1982, but have taken a step back in recent weeks. They were blown out 48-25 at SMU, suffered a home upset 24-19 loss to Virginia, then most recently had heartbreaking 24-20 home defeat to Clemson.
Louisville is 4-6 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Pitt is 7-3. The Cardinals are 3-2 at home ATS and straight up, while the Panthers are 2-1 on the road ATS and straight up
Louisville was able to cover vs. Austin Peay (-38.5), vs. Jax State (-27.5) vs. Georgia Tech (-8.5) at at Clemson (+11.5); but not at Notre Dame (+6.5), vs. SMU (-6.5), at Virginia (-7.5), vs. Miami (+4.5), at Boston College (-7.5) and at Stanford (-20.5).
Pitt covered vs. Kent State (-24.0), at Cincinnati (+1.5), vs. West Virginia (+1.5), vs. Youngstown State (-25.5), at North Carolina (-2.5) and vs. Syracuse (-5.0) ; but were unable to do so vs. Cal (-3.5), at SMU (+7.0) and vs. Clemson (+11.5).
Kickoff vs. Pitt is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
(Photo of Isaac Guerendo: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X