Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Preseason
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In their first season under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Louisville football program was able to post their best season in a decade. As a result, a bowl game in 2024 is almost certain to happen - but there isn't a consensus as to which one.
While the Cardinals have been generating some buzz as it pertains to the ACC race, and even some with the new 12-team College Football Playoff, most bowl projections believe teams like Florida State, Miami and Clemson are the most well-equipped to reach the CFP and play in a major bowl. As such, there is a wide variety of opinions among projectors as to what bowl that the Cardinals will inevitably play in.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With the 2024 preseason nearly complete, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. East Carolina
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 11:00 a.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. TCU
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec, 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Rutgers
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Action Network
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Sporting News
- Projector: Bill Bender
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST
