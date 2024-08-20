Louisville Report

Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Preseason

There is a wide variety of opinions among projectors as to what bowl that the Cardinals will inevitably play in.

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Maurice Turner (4) runs with the football / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In their first season under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Louisville football program was able to post their best season in a decade. As a result, a bowl game in 2024 is almost certain to happen - but there isn't a consensus as to which one.

While the Cardinals have been generating some buzz as it pertains to the ACC race, and even some with the new 12-team College Football Playoff, most bowl projections believe teams like Florida State, Miami and Clemson are the most well-equipped to reach the CFP and play in a major bowl. As such, there is a wide variety of opinions among projectors as to what bowl that the Cardinals will inevitably play in.

As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.

The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.

With the 2024 preseason nearly complete, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

CBS

  • Projector: Jerry Palm
  • Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. East Carolina
  • Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 11:00 a.m. EST

247Sports

  • Projector: Brad Crawford
  • Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. TCU
  • Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
  • Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec, 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Athlon Sports

  • Projector: Steve Lassan
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Rutgers
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

College Football News

  • Projector: Staff Pick
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Action Network

  • Projector: Brett McMurphy
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Sporting News

  • Projector: Bill Bender
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

