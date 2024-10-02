Louisville Report

Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 6

One bowl in particular is still a common pick for the Cardinals this postseason.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell Jr. (0) celebrates with Cataurus Hicks (81) on his play during their game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell Jr. (0) celebrates with Cataurus Hicks (81) on his play during their game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The calendar has now flipped to the month of the October, and like last week's batch of bowl projections, one bowl in particular is still a common pick among projectors for the Louisville football program.

The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season this past weekend, but even before that, Louisville was still not a trendy pick to make the new 12-team College Football Playoff. If anything, the loss to Notre Dame reinforced the notion among projectors that the Gator Bowl is likey the Cards' postseason landing spot,

As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.

The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.

With five weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

ESPN

  • Projector: Kyle Bonagura
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Texas A&M
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
  • Projector: Mark Schlabach
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Texas A&M
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST

CBS

  • Projector: Jerry Palm
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST

247Sports

  • Projector: Brad Crawford
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. LSU
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Athlon Sports

  • Projector: Steve Lassan
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Rutgers
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

College Football News

  • Projector: Staff Pick
  • Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Washington
  • Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex
  • Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Action Network

  • Projector: Brett McMurphy
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Nebraska
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

USA TODAY

  • Projector: Erick Smith
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. LSU
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST

College Football Network

  • No projection this week.

(Photo of Chris Bell, Cataurus Hicks: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

