19 Former Cardinals Make 2025 NFL 53-Man Rosters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The preseason is now in the books, and the 2025 NFL season is just around the corner. Thursday, Sept. 4 will mark the start of Week 1, with the Cowboys and Eagles squaring off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.
This past Tuesday, the 32 teams across the league were tasked with trimming down their rosters one final time to 53 players. While several former Cardinals saw their release over the course of the preseason, there will still be a sizable Louisville presence across the league entering the season.
In total, 19 former Louisville football players survived the final roster cuts, and made initial 53-man rosters across the league.
In the days leading up to Tuesday's deadline, 13 former Cardinals were cut or waived during the preseason. THis included: WR Ja'Corey Brooks (Commanders), QB/WR Malik Cunningham (Ravens), WR Dez Fitzpatrick (Chargers), OL Michael Gonzalez (Vikings), DL Thor Griffith (Seahawks), OL Bryan Hudson (Giants), RB Jawhar Jordan (Texans), OL Luke Kandra (Panthers), S Josh Minkins (Patriots), QB Jack Plummer (Panthers), TE Mark Redman (Rams), CB Greedy Vance (Raiders) and S Russ Yeast (Texans).
Below are all the former Cards currently on active rosters heading into Week 1:
Yasir Abdullah
Position: Linebacker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2018-22
In what was his third season in the NFL, Abdullah was finally able to become a regular piece in Jacksonville's linebacker rotation. Playing in 14 games with three starts, he collected 18 total tackles (14 solo), including a QB hit.
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
After playing his first seven seasons in Green Bay with the Packers, Alexander was released this offseason, and later signed a one-year deal with the Ravens. While he's played just 14 games over the last two seasons due to various injuries, he collected 16 tackles (15 solo) plus two interceptions this past year.
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Atwell has taken a slight backseat in the Rams' wide receiver room due to the emergence of Puka Nacua, but he's still a valuable asset for Los Angeles. His 42 receptions for 562 yards were both career-highs in 17 games and five starts last season, but he failed to catch a touchdown pass.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Becton's lone year with the Philadelphia Eagles proved to be a massive boost to his career. Starting 15 regular season games at right guard, he gave up only five sacks and 34 total pressures in 570 pass blocking snaps, helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. He then signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Chargers in free agency.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2011-13
In the wake of getting suspended as the head coach at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, Bridgewater opted to resign from his alma mater, un-retire from the NFL, and sign with the Bucs. He was even recently named as the primary backup to starter Baker Mayfield.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2022-23
The Titans might be one of the worst teams in the NFL, but Brownlee is becoming one of the better young corners in the league. In 17 games and 14 starts as a rookie last season, the former fifth-round pick logged 75 tackles (46 solo), seven for loss, nine pass breakups and two picks.
Kei'Trel Clark
Position: Cornerback
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Following a standout rookie campaign in 2023, Clark had a bit of a sophomore slump in 2024. He played in 15 games, but made only one start (compared to seven in '23) and collected just 12 tackles (six solo, one for loss).
YaYa Diaby
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Two years removed from earning Defensive Rookie of the Year votes, Diaby has turned into one of the better young pass rushers in the NFL. Starting all 17 regular season games last year, he collected 54 tackles (13 for loss), 4.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.
Storm Duck
Position: Cornerback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2023
Getting picked up as a UDFA addition last offseason, Duck has managed to carve out a role in Miami's secondary. Appearing in 14 games with three starts, he finished the season with 35 tackles (24 solo), one for loss and four pass breakups.
Ashton Gillotte
Position: Defensive End
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2021-24
Gillotte was the second of three former UofL players to be drafted this past April, going in the third round to the Kansas City Chiefs with pick No. 66 overall. Starting every regular season game in 2024 for the Cards, he finished with 43 total tackles (23 solo), 10 for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Greenard signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings last offseason, and it immediately paid off. In 17 starts, he compiled 59 tackles (41 solo) and 16 for a loss - both of those being career-bests - as well as 12.0 sacks and 22 quarterback hits. This resulted in him earning his first career Pro Bowl nod.
Isaac Guerendo
Position: Running Back
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2023
With injuries to both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason, that paved the way for Guerendo to get a good amount of run as a rookie. Playing in 16 games and making three starts, the former fourth-round pick ran for 420 yards and four touchdowns, while also catching 15 passes for 152 yards.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Jackson narrowly missed out on winning his third NFL MVP this past season, finishing as the runner-up to Josh Allen. Starting all 17 of the Ravens' regular season games, he completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns - all of which are career-highs - while also rushing for 915 yards and four touchdowns.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Due to a hamstring injury and an unspecified illness, Rankins played just seven games (all starts) in the first season of a two-year deal with Cincinnati Bengals, collecting only 18 tackles (10 solo, one for loss) and a QB hit. He was waived in the offseason, then signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal to return to the Texans.
Quincy Riley
Position: Cornerback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2022-24
Riley was one of two Cardinals to get selected by the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft, getting picked up with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round. Playing in 10 games in 2024 while starting eight, Riley led the ACC in pass break ups with 13, while collecting 33 tackles (21 solo), three for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Tyler Shough
Position: Quarterback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2024
Shough was not only the first Louisville player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, going No. 40 overall pick in the second round, but was the highest Cardinal selected since Becton went No. 11 overall in 2021. Starting all 12 regular season games in his lone season as a Card, Shough completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions. However, following an up-and-down preseason, he enters his rookie year as the Saints' backup.
Jamari Thrash
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2023
Picked up by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Thrash didn't see much run as a rookie, catching only three catches for 22 yards in nine bench appearances. That being said, he is starting to get more run in offseason workouts, and is now regarded as a second-stringer.
Corey Thornton
Position: Cornerback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2024
Thornton was the first Cardinal to ink a UDFA deal following the end of this past April's draft. Playing in all 13 games with 12 starts in 2024, the UCF transfer logged 38 tackles (27 solo), two interceptions and nine pass breakups. His 11 pass defenses were tied for 11th in the ACC, helping him earn an All-ACC honorable mention.
Jordan Watkins
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2020-21
After starting his career at Louisville, he spent his final three years at Ole Miss, and went out on a high notes. Starting all 12 games in 2024, he caught 49 passes for a career-best 906 yards and nine touchdowns, eventually going in the fourth round to the 49ers with the No. 138 overall pick.
(Photo of Teddy Bridgewater: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
