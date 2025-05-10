Louisville Football Among Favorites to Win ACC

Louisville Report

The major sports books are high on the Cardinals' chances to win the conference in 2025.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm poses for a photo with the Cardinal mascot after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be roughly midway through the month of May, but the return of college football will be here sooner than we realize. As of this writing, the Louisville football program is 112 days away from their season-opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Louisville might not have made a return trip to the ACC Championship Game in year two under head coach Jeff Brohm, but many in the college football world remain high on the Cardinals for the 2025 season. Additionally, the major sports books also believe they could be a major player in the ACC.

As of May 10, BetMGM, Caesars and FanDuel all have Louisville with the third-best odds to win the conference, while DraftKings has them with the fourth-best odds.

BetMGM is the highest on the Cardinals to win the ACC Championship, currently sitting at +600. FanDuel has Louisville at +650, while Caesars has them at +700 and DraftKings at +800.

Louisville might not made made a return trip to Charlotte last year, but they still has a successful campaign. They finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 overall record, which included breaking losing streaks to Clemson and Kentucky, and a victory over Washington in the Sun Bowl.

Since the end of the season, Brohm and Co. have been busy positioning the Cards for another potential run at the ACC crown. While 24 players entered the portal, UofL countered that with 28 transfer additions. They also brings back players like Caullin Lacy, Isaac Brown, Stanquan Clark, and several other impact playmakers.

Louisville's season-opener against Eastern Kentucky is scheduled to kick for Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)

