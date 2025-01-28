Louisville Football's 2025 ACC Schedule Announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a successful second year under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Louisville football program now knows their full schedule for year three under his guidance.
On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the full 2025 schedule for their 17 member schools. Like last season, each team will continue to compete in the same division, and the two teams with the best conference winning percentage will face off in the ACC Championship Game.
This will be just the second time in program history that Louisville has eight home games in a single season, and their first since 2008.
Just like the Cardinals' 2024 campaign, they will kick off year three of the Brohm era with a pair of home warmup games prior to a week three bye. They'll take on FCS foe Eastern Kentucky in their season-opener on Aug. 30, then follow that up with a matchup against James Madison on Sept. 6.
On the other side of the early bye, Louisville has another non-conference game on tap, hosting Bowling Green on Sept. 20. The Cardinals will then hit the road for their ACC opener, heading to Pitt on Sept. 27 for their first of eight straight conference games. After that, Louisville hosts Virginia on Oct. 4 for their ACC home opener.
Following a week seven bye will be the first of two Friday night games for the Cardinals, heading down to Miami on Oct. 17. Louisville then returns home to host Boston College on Oct. 25, and kicks off the month of November with a road trip to Virginia Tech on Nov. 1.
Louisville then gets back-to-back home games for only the second time this season. They'll hosting ACC newcomer Cal on Nov. 8, then get a Friday night showdown with Clemson on Nov. 14.
Finally, the Cardinals head to SMU on Nov. 22 for their final road game of the year, then wrap up the regular season with the Battle for the Governor's Cup against Kentucky on Nov. 29 at L&N Stadium.
Louisville Football's Full 2025 Schedule
Bold Denotes Home Game
- Week 1: Eastern Kentucky (Saturday, Aug. 30)
- Week 2: James Madison (Saturday, Sept. 6)
- Week 3: BYE
- Week 4: Bowling Green (Saturday, Sept. 20)
- Week 5: at Pitt (Saturday, Sept. 27)
- Week 6: Virginia (Saturday, Oct. 4)
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: at Miami (Friday, Oct. 17)
- Week 9: Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 25)
- Week 10: at Virginia Tech (Saturday, Nov. 1)
- Week 11: Cal (Saturday, Nov. 8)
- Week 12: Clemson (Friday, Nov. 14)
- Week 13: at SMU (Saturday, Nov. 22)
- Week 14: Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 29)
- Week 15: ACC Championship (Saturday, Dec. 6)
(Photo of Louie: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
