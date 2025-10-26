Louisville Football Moves Up Week 10 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite not playing their best brand of football in their win against Boston College, the Louisville football program has moved up a few spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following another chaotic weekend across the sport.
The Cardinals (6-1, 3-1 ACC) garnered 647 points in week nine of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 19 in last week’s poll to No. 16 this week.
Louisville didn't exactly look super efficient at times against Boston College this past weekend, but they still did enough to capture a 38-24 win over the Eagles. They ran for 317 yards, including a 205-yard effort from star running back Isaac Brown, and put up 504 total yards despite three turnovers. Their defense forced three turnovers of their own, and held BC to only 360 yards despite losing the time of possession battle.
Next up, Louisville head back on the road to take on Virginia Tech. Kickoff against the Hokies is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week 10)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Ohio State (1,633 - 54)
2. Indiana (1,589 - 11)
3. Texas A&M (1,523 - 1)
4. Alabama (1,445)
5. Georgia (1,359)
6. Oregon (1,249)
7. Ole Miss (1,212)
8. Georgia Tech (1,172)
9. Vanderbilt (1,098)
10. Miami (1,069)
10. BYU (1,069)
12. Notre Dame (944)
13. Texas Tech (876)
14. Tennessee (684)
15. Virginia (660)
16. Louisville (647)
17. Cincinnati (609)
18. Oklahoma (485)
19. Missouri (447)
20. Texas (371)
21. Michigan (264)
22. Houston (256)
23. USC (215)
24. Utah (162)
25. Memphis (130)
Others receiving votes:
Navy 86, Tulane 59, Washington 46, Iowa 27, South Florida 22, San Diego St. 14, LSU 11, James Madison 9, North Texas 4, Illinois 3, Pittsburgh 1.
(Photo of Louisville Players: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
