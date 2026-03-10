Louisville Announces Open Spring Practice Dates

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville football program will begin its spring practice schedule on Tuesday, March 17, marking the first of 15 practices this spring.

Entering his fourth season as head coach, Jeff Brohm led the Cardinals to a 9-4 record in 2025, highlighted by a 27-22 victory over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The Cardinals will open five practices to fans during the spring. Open practice dates include:

Tuesday, March 17, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, March 27, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 28, 9:45 a.m.

Friday, April 3, 3:45 p.m.

The annual Spring Game is scheduled for Friday, April 17 at 6:00 p.m.

All practice dates, times, and the Spring Game are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances. Any updates will be communicated through the official website or social media channels. Fans are encouraged to visit GoCards.com or follow @LouisvilleFB on X for the latest information.

Practices may be held at L&N Stadium, the Trager Indoor Practice Facility, or the practice fields at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex.

Fans attending open practices are not permitted to take photos or videos from the stands or sidelines. All spectators must remain in the stands or behind designated ropes at all times.

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

