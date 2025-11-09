Louisville Football Tumbles in Week 12 of AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After suffering a stunning overtime home loss to Cal this past Saturday night, the Louisville football program has taken an appropriate tumble in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (7-2, 4-2 ACC) garnered 326 points in week 12 of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 14 in last week’s poll to No. 19 this week.
This past weekend, Louisville could not make winning plays when they absolutely had to, eventually falling 29-26 to Cal to see their ACC and College Football Playoff hopes all but evaporate. QB Miller Moss went just 20-of-38 for 203 yards, and the Cardinals as a whole put up just 351 yards offense, while also giving up a season-worst 427 yards to the Golden Bears.
Next up, Louisville has a short turnaround, and will host Clemson for a primetime weeknight showdown. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week 12)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Ohio State (1,610 - 55)
2. Indiana (1,549 - 6)
3. Texas A&M (1,518 - 4)
4. Alabama (1,427)
5. Georgia (1,353)
6. Ole Miss (1,248)
7. Oregon (1,245)
8. Texas Tech (1,211)
9. Notre Dame (1,102)
10. Texas (961)
11. Oklahoma (928)
12. BYU (898)
13. Vanderbilt (821)
14. Georgia Tech (788)
15. Utah (695)
16. Miami (683)
17. USC (645)
18. Michigan (498)
19. Louisville (326)
20. Virginia (313)
21. Tennessee (276)
22. Cincinnati (224)
23. Pitt (201)
24. James Madison (167)
25. USF (116)
Others receiving votes:
Tulane 83, Missouri 59, North Texas 55, Iowa 54, Houston 43, SMU 8, Arizona St. 7, San Diego St. 5, Illinois 5, UNLV 2, Memphis 1.
(Photo of Miller Moss: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
