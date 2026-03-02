Louisville Men's Basketball Receives Votes, But Falls Out of AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After living on the edge of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the last month of the season, the Louisville men's basketball program has officially lost the little number next to their name.

The Cardinals (20-9, 9-7 ACC) garnered 47 points in week 17 of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 24 in the previous poll to unranked this week. Louisville had previously been ranked in every poll so far this season, peaking as high as No. 6 overall, and are unranked for the first time since week 15 of last season.

Louisville went 0-2 this past week, losing 77-74 at North Carolina last Monday, then 80-75 at Clemson this past Saturday. The Cardinals have dropped three of their last four games, and are just 0-8 against Quad 1A opponents (20-1 against everyone else).

Next up, Louisville will return to the KFC Yum! Center and face Syracuse for their final home game of the regular season. Tip-off against the Orange is scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 17)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

1. Duke (1,471 - 55)

2. Arizona (1,392 - 4)

3. Michigan (1,385)

4. UConn (1,275)

5. Florida (1,234)

6. Iowa State (1,118)

7. Houston (1,094)

8. Michigan State (1,055)

9. Nebraska (1,002)

10. Texas Tech (855)

11. Illinois (838)

12. Gonzaga (752)

13. Virginia (731)

14. Kansas (722)

15. Purdue (712)

16. Alabama (657)

17. North Carolina (554)

18. St. John's (547)

19. Miami of Ohio (360)

20. Arkansas (333)

21. Saint Mary's (304)

22. Miami (153)

23. Tennessee (118)

24. Vanderbilt (117)

25. Saint Louis (103)

Others receiving votes:

BYU 74, Kentucky 47, Louisville 47, Missouri 40, Wisconsin 27, Clemson 16, Utah St. 10, UCF 7, High Point 7, Dayton 5, Villanova 4, Navy 3, NC State 2, TCU 2, Ohio St. 1, Santa Clara 1.

(Photo of Louie: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)

