2025 Boca Raton Bowl Opt-Out Tracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game day is inching ever so closer.

The Louisville and Toledo football programs are set to do battle in just a couple weeks, squaring off from Flagler Credit Union Stadium in South Florida for the 2025 edition of the Boca Raton Bowl.

While the game should be an intriguing matchup, in this age of college football, neither team is going to be at full strength. Whether it be due to the transfer portal or NFL Draft, both Louisville and Toledo are expected to have opt-outs for the bowl game.

So who won't be playing when these two teams meet on Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST? Below is our running tracker of opt-outs for both squads, sorted by position group and last name, and accompanied with their stat line from the 2025 season:

Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:00 p.m. EST

*Transfer Portal

^NFL Draft

+Walk-on

Louisville (8-4, 4-4 ACC)

Offense

N/A

Defense

*+CB Destin Cheirs - One tackle.

*S Daeh McCullough - One tackle.

Toledo (8-4, 6-2 Sun Belt)

Offense

N/A

Defense

N/A

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Louie: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky