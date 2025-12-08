Louisville Opens as Betting Favorite in Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program will be taking on Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl to cap off their 2025 season, and oddsmakers are liking them to head into the offseason on a high note.

According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as a 9.5-point favorite over the Rockets. The over/under has been set at 46.5.

Picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference during the preseason, Louisville finished the 2025 regular season at 8-4, while going 4-4 in ACC play. The Cardinals had 11 players named to the 2025 All-ACC Team, which included wide receiver Chris Bell earning a First-Team nod.

As for the Rockets, the were picked to win the Mid-American Conference in the preseason, but finished fourth in the MAC standings at 6-2 in league play, on top of 8-4 overall. However, Toledo will not have head coach Jason Candle on the sidelines to lead them, as he left for the vacant job at UConn.

Louisville is 4-8 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Toledo is 8-4. The Cardinals were 1-7 ATS at home and 3-1 ATS on the road, while the Rockets were 5-1 ATS at home and 3-3 ATS on the road.

The Cardinals covered at Pitt (-6.5), at Miami (+10.5), at Virginia Tech (+10.5) and vs. Kentucky (+1.0); but were unable to cover vs. Eastern Kentucky (-38.5), vs. James Madison (-15.5) vs. Bowling Green (-26.5) vs. Virginia (-6.5), vs. Boston College (-25.5), vs. Cal (-18.5) vs. Clemson (-1.5) and at SMU (+4.0)

The Rockets covered at Kentucky (+10.0), vs. Western Kentucky (-8.0), vs. Morgan State (-33.5), vs. Akron (-21.5), vs. Kent State (-25.5), vs. Northern Illinois (-15.0), at Miami of Ohio (-5.5) and at Central Michigan (-11.5); but were unable to do so at Western Michigan (-13.5), at Bowling Green (-10.5), at Washington State (-2.5) and vs. Ball State (-29.5).

