Louisville Opens as Significant Home Favorite vs. Bowling Green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming out of their first bye week of the 2025 season to take on Bowling Green, oddsmakers are liking the Louisville football program to keep up their undefeated start to the year.
According to FanDuel, the Cardinals have opened up as a 27.5-point favorite to the visiting Falcons. The over/under has been set at 51.5.
While Louisville hasn't faced the stiffest competition so far this season, they're still 2-0 so far in year three under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals opened the season with a 51-17 victory over in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, then followed that up with a comeback 28-14 win against James Madison.
As for the Falcons, year one under head coach and former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George is off to a decent start. While Bowling Green lost 34-20 at Cincinnati in their only game against a power conference school up to this point, they are coming off of an upset win over Liberty this past weekend.
Louisville is 0-2 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Bowling Green is 2-1. The Cardinals are 0-2 at home ATS despite being 2-0 straight up, while the Falcons are 1-0 on the road ATS despite being 0-1 straight up.
The Cardinals were unable to cover vs. Eastern Kentucky (-38.5) and vs. James Madison (-15.5); while the Falcons covered at Cincinnati (+22.5) and vs. Liberty (+6.5), but were unable to do so vs. Lafayette (-21.5).
Kickoff vs. Bowling Green is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Chris Bell: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky