Louisville to Host Multiple Commits, Several Dozen Prospects for Season-Opener vs. EKU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 season is just one day away from kicking off for the Louisville football program. On Saturday, the Cardinals will welcome in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky to L&N Stadium, and officially kick off year three of the Jeff Brohm era.
On top of the thousands of fans that will be in attendance for the season opener, several dozen prospective student-athletes will be taking visits as well.
Louisville Cardinals On SI has confirmed that UofL is set to host 80 visitors for their matchup against Eastern Kentucky. Being one of the more low-profile games of the season, the majority of visitors are local, with 33 of them being from Kentucky and 18 from the city of Louisville.
Eight of Saturday's visitors are those who have already committed to the Cardinals, including seven in the Class of 2026. This includes Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn linebacker Brady Ballart, St. X linebacker Karsten Busch, Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County offensive lineman Bryten Close, South Oldham defensive lineman Sam Dawson, St. X wide receiver Marlon Harbin, Lebanon (Ohio) HS tight end Nick Lautar and Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman offensive lineman Jarvis Strickland. Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi, UofL's lone 2027 commit, is also visiting.
Two of the visitors are currently committed elsewhere and Louisville is working to flip. Detroit (Mich.) Central safety Jeremiah Gray is committed to Cincinnati, while Springfield (Ohio) HS safety Taj Powell is committed to West Virginia.
Amongst the 80 visitors are seven who are regarded as top-500 prospects by the 247Sports Composite in their respective classes. This includes three top-250 prospects, headlined by Louisville (Ky.) Trinity cornerback Allen Evans who is the No. 127 prospect in the 2027 cycle.
Below is the full list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend, sorted alphabetically by last name:
Charles Alexander Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Brady Ballart
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 218 pounds
School: Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8611 (1,319th)
Jamaurion Berry
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 207 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Preston Blake
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 281 pounds
School: Carlisle (Ky.) Nicolas County
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Sebastian Blue
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 240 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Joshua Booker II
Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds
School: Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jackson Brasel
Position: Long Snapper
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 186 pounds
School: Goshen (Ky.) North Oldham
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Phillip Brown III
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds
School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Karsten Busch
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 232 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8889 (454th)
Elijah Burns-Crump
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot, 161 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Elijah Burrus
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 295 pounds
School: Antioch (Tenn.) Ezell Harding
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Chayce Burton
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 197 pounds
School: Louisville (xx) Male
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (1,185th)
Malik Butler
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds
School: Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Elijah Chaffin
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
School: Mocksville (N.C.) Davie
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Bryten Close
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 304 pounds
School: Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8678 (1,104th)
Hudson Close
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 294 pounds
School: Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Braylan Coffman
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
School: Lexington (Ky.) Sayre
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Cionne Conn
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot, 170 pounds
School: Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglas
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Caleb Cooper
Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (521st)
Jahmiere Daniels
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot, 190 pounds
School: Springfield (Ohio) HS
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A)
Sam Dawson
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 296 pounds
School: Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8644 (1,248th)
Brian Dickerson Jr.
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) W.E.B. Dubois
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Tyler Druzbik
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 170 pounds
School: Mathews (N.C.) Butler
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Allen Evans
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 186 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9477 (127th)
Tacori Fields
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot, 193 pounds
School: Lexington (xx) Frederick Douglass
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Kadin Fife
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds
School: Summerville (Ga.) Chattooga
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9192 (232nd)
Jahbarri Frost
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot, 283 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Hudson Fuqua
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
School: Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Samuel Goode
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
School: Antioch (Tenn.) Ezell Harding
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Kade Goodin
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
School: Shelbyville (Ky.) Collins
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jeremiah Gray
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 250 pounds
School: Detroit (Mich.) Central
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (935th)
Max Groslinger
Position: Long Snapper
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
School: Eldersburg (Mary.) Liberty
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
C.J. Hall
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Marlon Harbin
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 200 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (935th)
Hendrix Harvey
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: Frankin (Tenn.) Independence
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Camden Henry
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 160 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Rashad High
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) W.E.B. Dubois
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Peyton Hilbert
Position: Placekicker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Chance Hocker
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 145 pounds
School: Artesia (N.M.) HS
Class: 2029
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Lamar Hockersmith
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 175 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Valley
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
De'Aries Holland
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 160 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Whites Creek
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jacob Johnson
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds
School: Knoxville (Tenn.) Concord Christian
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Brooks Johnston
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
School: Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Amere Jones
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 150 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Valley
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Caden Jones
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-5, 165 pounds
School: Lexington (Ky.) Sayre
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jack Kacherski
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds
School: Dublin (Ohio) Jerome
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Nick Lautar
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 221 pounds
School: Lebanon (Ohio) HS
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Montrell Leggs
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 145 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
D.J. Loggins
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 226 pounds
School: Brandenburg (Ky.) Meade County
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Drake McClurg
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
School: Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jaylen Mercer
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 242 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8973 (313th)
Brycen Mitchell
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot, 180 pounds
School: Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Julian Murdic
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
School: Antioch (Tenn.) Ezell Harding
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8300 (2,114th)
Micah Nance
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
School: Murfreesboro (Tenn) Blackman
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Asher Noe
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 265 pounds
School: Knoxville (Tenn.) Concord Christian
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N.A
Amileo Norvell Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds
School: Springfield (Ohio) HS
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Robert Oats
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Valley
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Charlie Oltremari
Position: Long Snapper
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
School: Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Elijah Peeks
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 306 pounds
School: Cartersville (Ga.) HS
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Maddox Porter
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy
Class: 2029
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Josiah Pouncy
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 203 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Taj Powell
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
School: Springfield (Ohio) HS
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8711 (906th)
Benjamin Rice
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 184 pounds
School: Jeffersonville (Ind.) HS
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Cortez Ricketts Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot, 166 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Valley
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Trevon Rodgers
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: Not Provided
School: Springfield (Ohio) HS
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Machi Santana
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 255 pounds
School: Antioch (Tenn.) Ezell Harding
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Eric Sawyers
Position: Safety
Measurables: Not Provided
School: Louisville (Ky.) Valley
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Mason Stephens
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
School: Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jarvis Strickland
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 301 pounds
School: Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9029 (316th)
Jack Sorgi
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 187 pounds
School: Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (376th)
Zavian Sullivan
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 240 pounds
School: Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Tarence Thames
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
School: Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jeisun Thompson
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 162 pounds
School: Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Mark Thorpe III
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 174 pounds
School: Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Cam Wade
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds
School: Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9266 (200th)
Kalieb Watts
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
School: Duluth (Ga.) HS
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Larron Westmoreland
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 178 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Jeffersontown
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Keondre Whiteside
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Valley
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jaydis Wiley
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot, 180 pounds
School: Brandenton (Fla.) Bayshore
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Ayden Woodruff
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 285 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
(Photo of Karsten Busch via Twitter/X)
