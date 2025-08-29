Louisville Report

Louisville to Host Multiple Commits, Several Dozen Prospects for Season-Opener vs. EKU

The Cardinals will have plenty of visitors on hand for their season-opener vs. the Colonels.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier linebacker Karsten Busch
Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier linebacker Karsten Busch / via Twitter/X
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 season is just one day away from kicking off for the Louisville football program. On Saturday, the Cardinals will welcome in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky to L&N Stadium, and officially kick off year three of the Jeff Brohm era.

On top of the thousands of fans that will be in attendance for the season opener, several dozen prospective student-athletes will be taking visits as well.

Louisville Cardinals On SI has confirmed that UofL is set to host 80 visitors for their matchup against Eastern Kentucky. Being one of the more low-profile games of the season, the majority of visitors are local, with 33 of them being from Kentucky and 18 from the city of Louisville.

Eight of Saturday's visitors are those who have already committed to the Cardinals, including seven in the Class of 2026. This includes Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn linebacker Brady Ballart, St. X linebacker Karsten Busch, Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County offensive lineman Bryten Close, South Oldham defensive lineman Sam Dawson, St. X wide receiver Marlon Harbin, Lebanon (Ohio) HS tight end Nick Lautar and Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman offensive lineman Jarvis Strickland. Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi, UofL's lone 2027 commit, is also visiting.

Two of the visitors are currently committed elsewhere and Louisville is working to flip. Detroit (Mich.) Central safety Jeremiah Gray is committed to Cincinnati, while Springfield (Ohio) HS safety Taj Powell is committed to West Virginia.

Amongst the 80 visitors are seven who are regarded as top-500 prospects by the 247Sports Composite in their respective classes. This includes three top-250 prospects, headlined by Louisville (Ky.) Trinity cornerback Allen Evans who is the No. 127 prospect in the 2027 cycle.

Below is the full list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend, sorted alphabetically by last name:

Charles Alexander Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Brady Ballart

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 218 pounds
School: Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8611 (1,319th)

Jamaurion Berry

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 207 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Preston Blake

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 281 pounds
School: Carlisle (Ky.) Nicolas County
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Sebastian Blue

Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 240 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Joshua Booker II

Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds
School: Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jackson Brasel

Position: Long Snapper
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 186 pounds
School: Goshen (Ky.) North Oldham
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Phillip Brown III

Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds
School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Karsten Busch

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 232 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8889 (454th)

Elijah Burns-Crump

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot, 161 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Elijah Burrus

Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 295 pounds
School: Antioch (Tenn.) Ezell Harding
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Chayce Burton

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 197 pounds
School: Louisville (xx) Male
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (1,185th)

Malik Butler

Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds
School: Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Elijah Chaffin

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
School: Mocksville (N.C.) Davie
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Bryten Close

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 304 pounds
School: Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8678 (1,104th)

Hudson Close

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 294 pounds
School: Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Braylan Coffman

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
School: Lexington (Ky.) Sayre
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Cionne Conn

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot, 170 pounds
School: Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglas
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Caleb Cooper

Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (521st)

Jahmiere Daniels

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot, 190 pounds
School: Springfield (Ohio) HS
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A)

Sam Dawson

Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 296 pounds
School: Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8644 (1,248th)

Brian Dickerson Jr.

Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) W.E.B. Dubois
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tyler Druzbik

Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 170 pounds
School: Mathews (N.C.) Butler
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Allen Evans

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 186 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9477 (127th)

Tacori Fields

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot, 193 pounds
School: Lexington (xx) Frederick Douglass
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kadin Fife

Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds
School: Summerville (Ga.) Chattooga
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9192 (232nd)

Jahbarri Frost

Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot, 283 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Hudson Fuqua

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
School: Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Samuel Goode

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
School: Antioch (Tenn.) Ezell Harding
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kade Goodin

Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
School: Shelbyville (Ky.) Collins
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jeremiah Gray

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 250 pounds
School: Detroit (Mich.) Central
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (935th)

Max Groslinger

Position: Long Snapper
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
School: Eldersburg (Mary.) Liberty
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

C.J. Hall

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Marlon Harbin

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 200 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (935th)

Hendrix Harvey

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: Frankin (Tenn.) Independence
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Camden Henry

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 160 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Rashad High

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) W.E.B. Dubois
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Peyton Hilbert

Position: Placekicker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Chance Hocker

Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 145 pounds
School: Artesia (N.M.) HS
Class: 2029
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Lamar Hockersmith

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 175 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Valley
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

De'Aries Holland

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 160 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Whites Creek
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jacob Johnson

Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds
School: Knoxville (Tenn.) Concord Christian
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Brooks Johnston

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
School: Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Amere Jones

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 150 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Valley
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Caden Jones

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-5, 165 pounds
School: Lexington (Ky.) Sayre
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jack Kacherski

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds
School: Dublin (Ohio) Jerome
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Nick Lautar

Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 221 pounds
School: Lebanon (Ohio) HS
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Montrell Leggs

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 145 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

D.J. Loggins

Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 226 pounds
School: Brandenburg (Ky.) Meade County
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Drake McClurg

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
School: Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jaylen Mercer

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 242 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8973 (313th)

Brycen Mitchell

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot, 180 pounds
School: Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Julian Murdic

Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
School: Antioch (Tenn.) Ezell Harding
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8300 (2,114th)

Micah Nance

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
School: Murfreesboro (Tenn) Blackman
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Asher Noe

Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 265 pounds
School: Knoxville (Tenn.) Concord Christian
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N.A

Amileo Norvell Jr.

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds
School: Springfield (Ohio) HS
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Robert Oats

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Valley
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Charlie Oltremari

Position: Long Snapper
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
School: Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Elijah Peeks

Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 306 pounds
School: Cartersville (Ga.) HS
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Maddox Porter

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy
Class: 2029
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Josiah Pouncy

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 203 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Taj Powell

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
School: Springfield (Ohio) HS
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8711 (906th)

Benjamin Rice

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 184 pounds
School: Jeffersonville (Ind.) HS
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Cortez Ricketts Jr.

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot, 166 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Valley
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Trevon Rodgers

Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: Not Provided
School: Springfield (Ohio) HS
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Machi Santana

Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 255 pounds
School: Antioch (Tenn.) Ezell Harding
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Eric Sawyers

Position: Safety
Measurables: Not Provided
School: Louisville (Ky.) Valley
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Mason Stephens

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
School: Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jarvis Strickland

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 301 pounds
School: Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9029 (316th)

Jack Sorgi

Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 187 pounds
School: Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (376th)

Zavian Sullivan

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 240 pounds
School: Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tarence Thames

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
School: Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jeisun Thompson

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 162 pounds
School: Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Mark Thorpe III

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 174 pounds
School: Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Cam Wade

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds
School: Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9266 (200th)

Kalieb Watts

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
School: Duluth (Ga.) HS
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Larron Westmoreland

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 178 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Jeffersontown
Class: 2027
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Keondre Whiteside

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Valley
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jaydis Wiley

Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot, 180 pounds
School: Brandenton (Fla.) Bayshore
Class: 2026
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Ayden Woodruff

Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 285 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy
Class: 2028
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

