Louisville Football Redshirt Tracker: End of 2025 Regular Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - And just like that, college football's regular season has officially come to a close.
While we still have conference championship, bowl games and the College Football Playoff left, roster management and subsequent construction for the 2026 season has officially begun. With the Louisville football program, we now know the amount of players who have and have not clinched a redshirt season.
As a reminder, a player can play up to four games during the regular season while still maintaining their redshirt - which allows them an additional year of eligibility beyond the normal allotment of four. Play more than that, and you've burned your opportunity to take a redshirt that season.
There are some complicating factors, such as injury waivers or older players who were granted an additional year thanks to the COVID pandemic in 2020. But outside of that, D1 players - according to the NCAA's official page - have five-calendar years to play four non-redshirt seasons of competition.
True Freshman:
*games played in parenthesis. Bold indicates redshirt opportunity burned. Italics indicates redshirt year clinched.
- QB Mason Mims (0)
- RB Jamarice Wilder (1)
- WR Brock Coffman (2)
- TE Grant Houser (0)
- OL Gradey Anthony (1)
- OL Tyler Folmar (1)
- OL Cameron Gorin (3)
- DE Eric Hazzard (3)
- DE C.J. May (0)
- DE Dillon Smith (0)
- DT Bailey Abercrombie (1)
- LB Caleb Matelau (1)
- LB Cameron White (4)
- CB Antonio Harris (1)
- S Micah Rice (0)
Some true freshmen got more playing time than others over the course of the regular season. But in the end, every scholarship true freshman officially clinched a redshirt season. In fact, this was the case even before the game against Kentucky.
Non-True Freshmen with No Redshirt Taken Yet
*games played in parenthesis. Bold indicates redshirt opportunity burned. Italics indicates redshirt year clinched.
- RB Isaac Brown (8)
- RB Duke Watson (7)
- WR Chris Bell (11)
- WR Bobby Golden (4)
- WR Antonio Meeks (12)
- OL Carter Guillaume (2)
- LB Stanquan Clark (4)
- LB Kalib Perry (12)
- CB Jabari Mack (12)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson (12)
The majority of the players in this category were regular contributors on a game-to-game basis. It shouldn't come as a shock that most of them burned their chance to take a redshirt by the time we got to the midway point of the year.
The only two non-true freshman scholarship players who are able to redshirt this season are Stanquan Clark and Bobby Golden. For Clark, it was due to the ankle injury he suffered in the second game of the season. For Golden, it was due both in part to the production in front of him at wide receiver, and the fact that Caullin Lacy was the go-to punt/kick returner.
(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
