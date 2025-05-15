Over/Under Set For Louisville Football's 2025 Win Total
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 college football season is roughly four months away, and various preliminary betting odds are starting to trickle in across gambling sites. Circa Sports is one such site, recently releasing their regular season over/under win totals for every Power Four program.
Like many in the college football world, Circa Sports is high on Louisville heading into year three of the Jeff Brohm era, giving them one of the highest over/unders in the ACC. They assigned the Cardinals the third-highest win totla over/under in the league at 8.5, trailing only Clemson and Miami.
Last season, while Louisville did not make a return trip to the ACC Championship Game, they still finished with a 9-4 overall record. This included a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl, and snapping losing streaks to both Clemson and Kentucky.
While 24 players have since entered the portal, the Cardinals have countered that with 28 transfer additions. UofL also brings back players like Caullin Lacy, Isaac Brown, Stanquan Clark, and several other impact playmakers.
Year three of the Brohm era is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
Circa Sports' 2025 ACC Over/Under Win Totals
- Clemson: 9.5
- Miami: 9
- Louisville: 8.5
- SMU: 8.5
- Georgia Tech: 7.5
- UNC: 7.5
- Florida State: 7
- Duke: 6.5
- Pitt: 6.5
- Virginia Tech: 6.5
- NC State: 6
- Virginia: 6
- Boston College: 5.5
- Cal 5.5
- Syracuse: 5.5
- Wake Forest: 4.5
- Stanford: 3
