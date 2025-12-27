2025 Louisville Football Regular Season Player Highlight Packages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 season for the Louisville football progra has its fair share of ups and down, but overall, year three under head coach Jeff Brohm was a successful one. The Cardinals finished the season with a 9-4 record, which included an upset win over No. 2 Miami, a blowout victory over Kentucky, and a Boca Raton Bowl win against Toledo.

As you can imagine, Louisville wasn't short on highlight reel worthy plays from several of their top players. Since the end of the season, the ACC Digital Network has released a handful of regular season highlight packages for some of Louisville's most impactful players during their 2025 campaign.

You can check them out below:

QB Miller Moss

Season Stats: 244-of-380 passing (64.2 percent) for 2,679 yards, 16 touchdown and seven interceptions; 54 rushes for -65 yards and nine touchdowns.

RB Isaac Brown

Season Stats: 101 rushes for 884 yards (8.8 YPA) and seven touchdowns; 13 receptions for 48 yards (3.7 YPC).

*Editor's Note: The thumbnail below is misplaced, and the video is in fact Isaac Brown's highlights and not Chris Bell's.

RB Keyjuan Brown

Season Stats: 96 rushes for 704 yards (7.3 YPA) and six touchdowns; 12 receptions for 118 yards (9.8 YPC).

WR Chris Bell

Season Stats: 72 receptions for 917 yards (12.7 YPC) and six touchdowns.

WR Caullin Lacy

Season Stats: 60 receptions for 635 yards (10.6 YPC) and two touchdowns; 12 kick returns for 251 yards (20.9 YPR); 25 punt returns for 454 yards (18.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.

DE Clev Lubin

Season Stats: 61 tackles (35 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five pass break ups, three forced fumbles and seven quarterback hurries.

DE Wesley Bailey

Season Stats: 39 tackles (17 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and five quarterback hurries.

DT Rene Konga

Season Stats: 29 tackles (13 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six pass break ups and two quarterback hurries.

LB T.J. Quinn

Season Stats: 95 tackles (45 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, four pass break ups and one quarterback hurry.

LB/S Antonio Watts

Season Stats: 42 tackles (21 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, three pass break ups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two quarterback hurries.

S D'Angelo Hutchinson

Season Stats: 84 tackles (39 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, five pass break ups and two quarterback hurries.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

