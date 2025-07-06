2025 Louisville Football Position Breakdown: Linebacker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As we inch closer to the start of the 2025 college football season, Louisville Cardinals On SI will break down each individual position on the Cardinals' roster. Next in our positional breakdown series, we take at look at the linebackers.
Position Roster Movement:
- Returning (5): T.J. Capers, Trent Carter, Stanquan Clark, T.J. Quinn, Antonio Watts
- Departing (3): Jurriente Davis (Transfer - TBD), Dan Foster Jr. (Graduation), Benjamin Perry (Transfer - UCLA)
- Incoming (3): Caleb Matelau (HS), Kalib Perry (Transfer - Tennessee), Cameron White (HS)
Middle Linebacker
- T.J. Quinn (6-1, 235, R-Sr.)
- Kalib Perry (6-3, 230, R-Sr.)
- Cameron White (6-1, 225, Fr.)
Weakside Linebacker
- Stanquan Clark (6-3, 235, Jr.)
- T.J. Capers (6-2, 225, R-So.)
- Trent Carter (6-3, 225, R-Fr.)
STAR
- Antonio Watts (6-2, 225, R-Jr.)
- *Jake Scianna (5-11, 230, R-Fr.)
- Caleb Matelau (6-1, 225, Fr.)
Breakdown:
Going by the court of public opinion, it's been a rollercoaster past couple seasons for Louisville's linebacking corps. Heading into Jeff Brohm's first year at the helm in 2023, they were perceived to be the "weak spot" on the defense because of overall roster and talent attribution. However, this unit wound up playing a massive role in producing one of the top front sevens in the ACC that year.
As such, primarily because of continuity at the position, linebacker was viewed as a strength on that side of the ball. Pair that with how the defensive line was perceived, and many believed the Cardinals were in line to have one of the best front sevens in the ACC.
What came to pass what a little bit different than was expected. The linebackers collectively excelled in one regard, and left a lot to be desired in another.
We've already discussed in our defensive line preview that the aforementioned position group got off to a slow start the the 2024 season. This is where the linebacking corps picked up a little bit of slack in terms of playing against the run, helping the Cardinals finish with the 40th-ranked rushing defense (132.5 rushing yards allowed per game) after they ranked ninth in 2023.
But on the other hand, by and large, Louisville's linebackers struggled immensely when it came to pass coverage. They were regularly either a step out of position or a tick too slow to make a play against pass catchers in the middle of the field, and this was a common occurrence.
Just how common? In Louisville's 12 games vs. FBS competition, on throws between the numbers and less than 20 yards downfield, opposing quarterbacks completed 71.1 percent of their throws for 1,245 yards. During this span, 41.5 percent of UofL's total passing yards allowed and 42.6 percent of their total completions allowed came in this area of the field - which is primarily covered by the linebackers.
But even with the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde nature of Louisville's linebacking corps last season, but there is reason to have optimism for the position. The primary reason is that, out of all the position groups on Louisville's defense, linebacker by far has the most continuity.
For starters, the Cardinals are bringing back their two leading tacklers from last season in Stanquan Clark and T.J. Quinn, with this duo combining for 158 tackles in 2024. The headliner between these two is undoubtedly Clark, who after getting in the mix as a true freshman in 2023, had a breakout year in 2024. He finished with 76 tackles, eight for loss, half a sack, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
It goes without saying that Clark is the most complete linebacker on the roster, as he's both extremely athletic and has become very cerebral. The former blue-chip prospect is a force against the run with how explosive he is and how well he can read-and-react, and the latter trait also bodes very well when it comes to his efforts in pass coverage. While Clark was held out from spring ball due to injury, he's in line to be one of the top difference makers on the team this season.
Right besides Clark in the middle of the field is Quinn and his run-stopping prowess. He's been the team's leader in tackles for the past two years, and is coming off of a year where he logged 82 tackles, four for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass deflection. During Brohm's tenure as the head coach at Louisville, he's been one of the Cardinals' top run-stopping assets.
That being said, when discussing the aforementioned pass coverage issues at the linebacker spot, Quinn was primary offender in this department. He went from being a 'backer who can at least hold his own in pass coverage in 2023, to someone who was at bit of a liability at times when the opposing offense called up a pass play. While Quinn seemed to look better when dropping into coverage this past spring, he'll absolutely have to carry that momentum into fall camp and beyond.
Then over at STAR, which is a linebacker/safety hybrid, we have another returner from last season in Antonio Watts. He was surprisingly named the day one starter at the position over incumbent Benjamin Perry, but quickly showed why he won the position battle. He built on his breakout 2023 season by tallying 51 tackles, seven for loss, a forced fumble and four pass breakups - including one that clinched the Sun Bowl.
The best way to describe Watts is a Swiss Army Knife. He reacts well and has good closing speed when dropping into coverage, he does well shooting the gap and imposing his physicality against the run, and is a fundamental tackler. He hasn't completely mastered run defense or pass coverage quite yet, but he's getting there.
While imperfect, Louisville has a very good crop of starting linebackers. On top of this, they also have a couple good options at inside linebacker as well, who are sure to get regular run this season.
One of them is Kalib Perry, who transferred to the Cards earlier this offseason from Tennessee. He was a regular fixture of the Volunteers' linebacker room for the past three years, and is coming off of his best statistical season in college. This past year, his 26 tackles and three for loss were both career-highs, and he forced a fumble as well.
During his time at UT, Perry was a reliable asset both in terms playing pass coverage and being a fundemental tackler. These two traits both regularly showed in spring ball, where he got plenty of reps between both the first and second (although, part of that was due to Clark being out). If Perry continues to show this in fall camp, he could get plenty of usage in clear passing situations this season.
The other backup linebacker who is sure to see plenty of action this season is T.J. Capers. After redshirting the 2023 season to rehab an injury, he was able to get in the mix in pockets during the 2024 season. While the former five-star prospect finished with just six tackles, he flashed his extremely high ceiling at times, especially on his interception in the season-opener.
While Capers should be just a redshirt freshman, he's now entering his third season in college after he reclassified to the Class of 2023. He's long had the tools necessary to make an immediate impact, but it was mainly getting him to be consistent both on and off the field. Coming off of a spring in which he did very well in the open practices and the spring game, he could be in line for a breakout 2025.
Two more players to potentially monitor on the inside are Trent Carter and Cameron White. Carter has yet to see in-game action, his effort has really impressed the coaching staff in practice since he arrived last offseason. As for White, while he is a true freshman and mainly played outside linebacker in high school, he looked good in the spring and has the chance to be an early contributor.
While the inside linebacker positions have quality depth, there are some questions about it at STAR behind Watts.
In discussions with Brohm for his 2025 College Football Preview magazine, Phil Steele believes that walk-on Jake Scianna - who has just one career tackle to his name - will assume backup duties here. True freshman Caleb Matelau, who I personally am very high on but believe is more suited for a downhill backer role, is also in the mix for the backup STAR position
In theory, someone from the safety room could double-dip and play STAR given the nature of the position. That being said, safety has some slight depth concerns as well. Could a linebacker with elevated pass coverage skills, like Clark, Perry or Capers play STAR in a pinch? Anything is necessary, I suppose. We'll see who gets mixed at the position in fall camp.
Overall, despite the position's need to take a collective step forward in terms of pass coverage and some depth concerns at STAR, linebacker for Louisville is actually in a pretty good spot right now. It's anchored by a 'backer who has some of the highest potential on the entire team, the whole group can play/contain the run exceptionally well, and a couple players have showcased in spurts the ability drop into zone coverage and play well. Depending on who steps forward in fall camp and early in the season, this position group has the chance to be either good, or among one of the better linebacker corps in the ACC.
