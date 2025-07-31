Two Cardinals Named to 2025 Preseason All-ACC Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day removed being voted to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference race according to a preseason poll of 183 media members across the league, the Louisville football program received more preseason recognition from the conference.
The ACC announced their 27-member 2025 All-ACC Preseason Football Team on Saturday, with running back Isaac Brown and wide receiver Chris Bell both being named.
Brown also received three votes for the ACC Preseason Player of the Year. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was voted the 2025 ACC Preseason Player of the Year, receiving 146 of the votes.
Brown put together a dynamic true freshman campaign for the Cardinals last season. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Brown's 7.1 yards per carry led the ACC, while his rushing yardage placed third in the league, and his rushing touchdown total placed fifth. Not only did Brown break Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing mark at Louisville, he was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American.
Bell has made steady improvements each year in college, and is coming off of a career year. Starting all 13 games in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside receiver caught 43 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were second on the team to Ja'Corey Brooks.
Last season, Louisville finished 9-4 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in head coach Jeff Brohm's second year at the helm. This included the Cardinals snapping losing streaks against both Clemson and Kentucky, and capturing a Sun Bowl win against Washington.
Louisville will begin the 2025 season with an in-state FCS vs. FBS matchup, hosting Eastern Kentucky at L&N Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3:00 p.m.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky