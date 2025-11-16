Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It will be a midday matchup for the Louisville football program when they travel to SMU for their final road game of the 2025 season.
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 22 will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. EST at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, the ACC announced Saturday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on ESPN2.
Louisville suffered an excruciating loss this past weekend, dropping a 20-19 decision at home against Clemson. The Cardinals could not capitalize on a pair of fourth quarter drives in plus territory, missing two potential go-ahead field goals in the final five minutes of the contest.
UofL won the yardage battle 385-to-308, but committed 10 penalties on the night - including seven in the fourth quarter alone. As a result, Louisville has now dropped back-to-back games after starting 7-1, seeing their ACC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames.
As for the Mustangs, their 2025 season didn't exactly start with much promise after they made the College Football Playoff in 2024. Starting as the preseason No. 16 ranked team, SMU lost two of their first four games of the season.
But since that first month, SMU has looked much improved. They've won five of their six previous games, including an overtime win over then-No. 10 Miami, and are tied for first place in the ACC standings. They most recently raced past Boston College in Chestnut Hill for the a 45-13 victory.
Next Saturday will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Mustangs holding a perfect 3-0 record. SMU won a pair of games in the 1980's, then took down the Cardinals 34-27 last season at L&N Stadium.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky