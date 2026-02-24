Louisville Officially Promotes Adam Mueller and Brandon Sharp

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Adam Mueller and Brandon Sharp have been named defensive assistants for the University of Louisville football program, head coach Jeff Brohm announced.

The two have coached in the program since 2023 before being elevated to their current roles.

Mueller will lead the linebackers, while Sharp will mentor the safeties.

Before being elevated to his current role, Mueller spent three seasons as a quality control coach on the defensive side of the football.

Prior to joining the UofL staff, Mueller served as a defensive graduate assistant at Purdue for two seasons.

Before his stop in West Lafayette, Mueller was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio from 2019-21. During his first season at the helm of the defense, the Storm saw notable improvements in all major categories while finishing first in the GMAC in pass yards allowed per game and 11th nationally in red zone defense.

Mueller also coached the defensive line and worked as the director of football operations at Morehead State for the 2018 season after working as the assistant defensive line coach at Morehead during the 2015 season.

Between stints with the Eagles, Mueller was a defensive graduate assistant at Boston College from 2016-18, helping guide their defense to a stellar 2016 season in which they finished ninth nationally in total defense and second in total sacks.

Mueller graduated from Purdue with a master’s degree in the spring of 2023 after also earning a master’s in leadership and administration from Boston College in 2019. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history and communications at Connecticut in 2014, where he was also a three-year letter-winner on the Huskies’ football team.

After working as a quality control coach for the first three seasons, Sharp will take on an increased role with the safeties.

Before returning to his alma mater, Sharp worked at Purdue under Brohm during the 2022 season as a senior quality control analyst.

Prior to his stint with the Boilermakers, he coached at Florida A&M from 2018-2022, working primarily with safeties while serving as the team’s passing game coordinator, positions he also held at Prairie View A&M from 2015-17.

Sharp began his collegiate coaching career with stops at Henderson State and UAB after working as a defensive graduate assistant at Arkansas from 2009-12. He also played on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad during the 2007 season after going through the preseason with the Tennessee Titans.

A defensive back for the Cards from 2003-06, Sharp recorded 99 career tackles and a pair of interceptions. In 2006, Sharp recorded a career high 51 tackles in guiding the Cards to a BIG EAST title and a win over Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl.

Sharp earned a bachelor’s degree in sport administration from UofL in 2007.

