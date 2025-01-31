Louisville Announces Date for 2025 Spring Game, Open Practice Schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's 2024 season might have wrapped up just a month ago, but preparation towards the 2025 season - and year three under head coach Jeff Brohm - is just on the horizon.
The Cardinals' latest iteration of their annual spring game will take place on Friday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST from L&N Stadium, the program announced Friday.
Additionally, the spring game will serve as one of six spring practices that will be open to the public. The other five dates are Monday, Mar. 3; Tuesday, Mar. 4; Friday, Mar. 21; Saturday, Mar. 22; and Thursday, Mar. 27. Times for each of these will be determined at later dates.
The practices will be held at either L&N Stadium, the Trager Indoor Practice Facility or the practice fields at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex depending on the weather. Fans will not be permitted to take photos or videos
While the Cardinals didn't make a trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship like in 2023, their 2024 campaign was still highly successful. They earned their first win over Clemson, snapped a five-game losing streak to Kentucky, and head into the offseason on a three-game winning streak that was capped by 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl.
Louisville's 19 wins so far under Brohm are the most in a two-year stretch since winning 21 in 2013-14. His .704 winning percentage among permanent Cardinals head coaches ranks second, behind only Charlie Strong's .712 mark.
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone - The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
