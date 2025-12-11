Most Memorable Bowl Games in Louisville's History

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're just over a couple weeks away from the Louisville football program officially wrapping up their 2025 season. The Cardinals are set to take on Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl, with kickoff against the Rockets set for Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Louisville doesn't have a super extensive bowl history in the grand scheme of college football, as they will make only their 28 overall postseason appearance when they head down to South Florida. However, there have been a handful of extremely memorable bowl performances by the Cardinals.

Here's our ranking of the five best bowl games in Louisville football history:

5. 2015 Music City Bowl vs. Texas A&M

We didn't know it at the time, but this wound up being Lamar Jackson's coming out party to a national audience. As just a true freshman, facing a Texas A&M defense led by future No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett, the future Heisman Trophy winner compiled a whopping 453 total yards and four touchdowns. Add in two forced turnovers by the defense after the 20-7 start by Jackson and the offense, and that was enough to power a 27-21 Cardinals victory.

4. 2004 Liberty Bowl vs. Boise State

The 2004 team often gets lost in the shuffle when discussing the greatest UofL teams of all-time, and their top-ten postseason matchup with Boise State was thoroughly entertaining. Despite turning the ball over four times, the No. 7 Cardinals were able to outlast the No. 10 Broncos thanks to their dynamic offense and secure a 44-40 victory to clinch 11 wins for the first time ever. QB Stefan Lefors went 18-of-26 for 193 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. The Liberty Bowl MVP also ran for 76 yards and a score as part of a 329-yard rushing effort.

3. 1990 Fiesta Bowl vs. Alabama

This game was both the crowning achievement during Howard Schnellenberger's time as the head coach. Viewed as massive underdogs to Alabama, the Cardinals stormed to a 25-0 lead in the first quarter alone, eventually downing the Crimson Tide to the tune of 34-7. QB Browning Nagle went 20-of-33 for a bowl-record 451 yards and three touchdowns, the defense held Alabama to just 189 total yards of offense, and Louisville finished 10-1 for their first double-digit win season in program history.

2. 2006 Orange Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Louisville was an offsides call against Rutgers away from playing for a national championship in 2006, but they still ended that year on an extremely high mark. The No. 5 Cardinals took down No. 15 and future ACC foe Wake Forest 24-13, marking their first New Year's Six bowl win of the BCS era and setting the program record for wins with 12. QB Brian Brohm went 24-of-34 for 311 yards to capture MVP honors, WR Harry Douglas caught 10 passes for 165 yards, and CB William Gay had both an interception and a forced fumble.

1. 2012 Sugar Bowl vs. Florida

Was there any doubt as to what No. 1 would be? No. 3 Florida was a loss to Georgia away from playing for the national championship, and entered as a 13.5-point favorite. That didn't matter to No. 21 Louisville. Terrell Floyd's pick-six on the first play of the game set the tone right out of the gates, as the Cardinals led by as much as 24-3 before eventually winning 33-23. QB Teddy Bridgewater was surgical against the vaunted Gators' defense, going 20-of-32 for 266 yards and two touchdowns to one pick - including a TD pass on the first play of the second half after a failed onside kick - getting named the Sugar Bowl MVP.

