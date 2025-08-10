Louisville Report

Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2025 Preseason

There are a few bowls trending for the Cardinals ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

Matthew McGavic

Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs the ball against the Austin Peay Governors during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Austin Peay 62-0. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs the ball against the Austin Peay Governors during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Austin Peay 62-0. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In each of their first two seasons under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Louisville football program was able to reach a bowl game, including winning the Sun Bowl against Washington last season. Heading into year three, barring a collapse of biblical proportions, a bowl game in 2025 is almost certain to happen.

While the Cardinals have been generating some buzz as it pertains to the ACC race and across various top-25 polls, most bowl projections believe teams like Clemson, SMU and Miami are the most well-equipped to reach the College Football and play in a major bowl. You'd expect a wide variety of opinions among projectors as to what bowl that Louisville will inevitably play in, but so far, three bowls are starting to stand out in the preseason.

As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.

The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.

With the 2025 preseason in full swing, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

ESPN

  • *Awaiting preseason picks

CBS

  • Projector: Jerry Palm
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Oklahoma
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST

247Sports

  • Projector: Brad Crawford
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Oklahoma
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Athlon Sports

  • Projector: Steve Lassan
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Baylor
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST

College Football News

  • Projector: Staff Pick
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. South Carolina
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

On3

  • Projector: Brett McMurphy
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Texas Tech
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST

USA TODAY

  • *Awaiting preseason picks

Sporting News

  • Projector: Bill Bender
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. South Carolina
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

Pro Football Network

  • Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Florida
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

