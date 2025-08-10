Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2025 Preseason
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In each of their first two seasons under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Louisville football program was able to reach a bowl game, including winning the Sun Bowl against Washington last season. Heading into year three, barring a collapse of biblical proportions, a bowl game in 2025 is almost certain to happen.
While the Cardinals have been generating some buzz as it pertains to the ACC race and across various top-25 polls, most bowl projections believe teams like Clemson, SMU and Miami are the most well-equipped to reach the College Football and play in a major bowl. You'd expect a wide variety of opinions among projectors as to what bowl that Louisville will inevitably play in, but so far, three bowls are starting to stand out in the preseason.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With the 2025 preseason in full swing, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
- *Awaiting preseason picks
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Oklahoma
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Oklahoma
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Baylor
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. South Carolina
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Texas Tech
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- *Awaiting preseason picks
Sporting News
- Projector: Bill Bender
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. South Carolina
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Florida
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Chris Bell: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky