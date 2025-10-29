Multiple Bowls Trending in Louisville's Latest Bowl Projections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Not that it was ever seriously in doubt, but the Louisville football program is now bowl eligible. After earning a 38-24 win over Boston College last weekend, the Cardinals move to 6-1 on the season.
This time last week, bowl projectors were largely on the same page, with seven of the 10 projectors having Uof head to the Pop-Tarts Bowl. But following a chaotic week across the sport, that uniformity has gone by the wayside again.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl still leads the way with four picks, but both the Gator Bowl and Holiday Bowl have two picks now. The Duke's Mayo and Military Bowl round out this week's projections.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With nine weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Bryan Fischer
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. USC
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Cincinnati
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
247Sports/CBS
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Military Bowl vs. Navy
- Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 11:00 a.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Oklahoma
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Pete Fiutak
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. TCU
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Palm Brackets
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Auburn
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Texas Tech
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. USC
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
