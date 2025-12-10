Louisville AD Josh Heird Releases Statement on Cancelation of Georgia Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Earlier today, it was announced that the home-and-home series between the Louisville and Georgia football programs had been canceled. Louisville was set to host Georgia during the 2026 season, then travel to Athens for the 2027 season, but the two schools "mutually agreed" to cancel the series.

In the wake of the series cancellation, Louisville athletic director Josh Heird released a statement explaining the rationale behind the decision:

Recent changes to our home-and-home series with Georgia are another example of the scheduling adjustments that come with today’s evolving college football landscape. When Georgia informed us of their need to opt out of the 2026 matchup, several contractual considerations came into play, including cancellation penalties and the structure of the 2027 return game.



Such as:



· Georgia would have owed Louisville a $1 million penalty for canceling.



· Additionally, we could have required them to host Louisville to Athens for the 2027 return game unless they paid an additional buyout.



· Another important consideration: keeping Georgia on the schedule in both 2026 and 2027 would have forced us to buy out already-scheduled non-conference opponents in those years to accommodate the new nine-game ACC slate. That would have added unnecessary cost without improving our overall competitive position.





Rather than navigating those complexities, both schools worked together to find a solution that provides long-term scheduling flexibility for each program. We will look to pursue a future single-game neutral-site matchup in the early 2030s. This approach preserves a high-profile game for our fans, avoids unnecessary financial impact for both universities, and positions us well as the postseason landscape continues to evolve.





Our goal will always be to deliver the best possible schedules for Louisville Football — ones that excite our fans and give our program every opportunity to compete for championships. We look forward to sharing our updated future schedules soon. Louisville AD Josh Heird

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Josh Heird: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky