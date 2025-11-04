Louisville Generating Significant CFP Buzz in Updated Bowl Projections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2025 season will be unveiled tonight, but even before that gets released, bowl projectors are bullish on Louisville's chances of making their first ever CFP.
This past week, the Cardinals earned their third win in a row at Virginia Tech, while ACC hopefuls Georgia Tech and Miami stumbled. As a result, the majority of projectors believe that UofL is trending towards making the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Among the ten projectors, five of them have the Cardinals in the CFP, with two of them going as far to say that Louisville will host. If UofL doesn't make the CFP, the Gator Bowl seems to be the alternate option, as four of the five other projectors picked this bowl.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With 10 weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Bryan Fischer
- Bowl/Matchup: CFP First Round at Oregon
- Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 19 or Saturday, Dec. 20 at TBD
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. LSU
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Vanderbilt
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
247Sports/CBS
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Gasparilla Bowl vs. USF
- Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: CFP First Round at Ole Miss
- Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 19 or Saturday, Dec. 20 at TBD
College Football News
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: CFP First Round vs. Ole Miss
- Location: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 19 or Saturday, Dec. 20 at TBD
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: CFP First Round vs. BYU
- Location: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 19 or Saturday, Dec. 20 at TBD
Palm Brackets
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Oklahoma
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: CFP First Round at Texas Tech
- Location: Jones A&N Stadium in Lubbock, Tex.
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 19 or Saturday, Dec. 20 at TBD
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
