Top Three All-American Candidates For Louisville in 2026

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the Louisville football program, expectations for the 2026 season are already extremely high.

Heading into year four under head coach Jeff Brohm, there are aspirations of getting back to the ACC Championship Game and even making the program's first ever College Football Playoff. That's because between bringing in a highly-ranked recruiting class, and bringing back a good amount of playmakers from 2025, the Cardinals - on paper - arguably have one of their most talented teams since the Charlie Strong era over a decade ago.

With the amount of talent Louisville has, there's a good chance that someone will be taking All-American honors home in 2026. Below are the Cardinals' top three players who have the best shot of being named an All-American next season:

Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson (6) scores his third touchdown against Kentucky during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. WR Tre Richardson

Louisville landed a lot of quality transfers in the portal cycle last month, but Richardson was unquestionably their top pickup. The speedy 5-foot-10, 175-pound wideout is coming off of an explosive 2025 season for Vanderbilt, logging 46 receptions for 806 yards and seven touchdowns. His 17.5 yards per catch was fifth in the SEC and 11th among power conference schools. He was also the Commodores' go-to kickoff return man, returning 17 kicks for 427 yards for 25.1 yards per kick return.

Sure, Tulane transfer tight end Brody Foley and Florida State transfer wideout Lawayne McCoy also figure to be big time targets in the passing game, and there is a relative unknown with Ohio State transfer quarterback Lincoln Kienholz having never started before. But Richardson provides an element of speed that very few players in the sport have, and he's someone who very much has a chance to earn All-American honors

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) celebrates his sack of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) in the first half Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. DE Clev Lubin

Considering he got the news of his return for next season out of the way fairly early in the offseason, Lubin coming back for next season is a much bigger deal than many realize. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher joined Louisville last offseason as a transfer from Coastal Carolina, and put together a fantastic first season as a Cardinal, earning Third-Team All-ACC honors as a result. Starting all 13 games, he collected 61 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups.

Just how dominant of a pass rusher is Lubin? His 64 total quarterback pressures generated this past season, according to Pro Football Focus, were the most generated by a Louisville player in the PFF era (since 2014), the fifth-most in all of the FBS and third-most in the Power Four. He could very well be one of the best pass rushers in the sport next season.

Louisville’s Isaac Brown runs the ball against Virginia at L&N Stadium Saturday | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Isaac Brown

Brown is already one of the best players in the sport regardless of position, so it's not exactly a bold statement to say that he is by far and away Louisville's best chance to feature an All-American next season.

Ever since stepping foot on Louisville's campus, the all-purpose back has been a home run threat every time he touches the ball. In just two years at the college level, he has already rushed for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns, as well as caught 43 passes for 200 yards and a score.

Brown burst onto the scene last year, putting together a dynamic true freshman campaign. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.

This past season as a sophomore, the Miami native was hampered by a couple lower body injuries, but still managed to put together a very good year. Playing in nine games while starting seven, he ran for 884 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 carries, while catching 13 passes for 48 yards. Brown's 8.8 yards per carry led all of the FBS.

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)

