Two Bowls Standing Out in Updated Projections for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There might not be much positive buzz surrounding the Louisville football program at this very moment, but there are still postseason bound. Despite losing back-to-back games, they're still 7-3, having clinched a bowl a few weeks ago.
The College Football Playoff is no longer a viable option, but two bowls are standing out with two weeks left in the regular season. After projections favored the Gator Bowl last week, among the 10 projectors this week, the Duke's Mayo Bowl got four picks, while the Pinstripe Bowl received three.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With 11 weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Bryan Fischer
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Illinois
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
247Sports/CBS
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Vanderbilt
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Pete Fiutak
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Vanderbilt
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Minnesota
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
Palm Brackets
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Washington
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Nebraska
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky