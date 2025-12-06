Louisville Football Class of 2027 Commitments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of year three under head coach Jeff Brohm, and armed with Vince Marrow as their Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting, the Louisville football program is aiming to make some noise in the Class of 2027. Below is our running list of the Cardinals' commitments in the 2027 cycle.

Class Rankings (Updated Dec. 6, 2025)

247Sports Class Rank: 8th in the ACC, 21st nationally

On3/Rivals Class Rank: 8th in the ACC, 26th nationally

Committed Recruits (2):

Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi | Instagram

Jack Sorgi

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

School: Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West

Top Offers: N/A

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9121 (272nd)

Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here

Commitment Date: September 5, 2024

Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow wide receiver Chuck Alexander | Instagram

Chuck Alexander Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow

Top Offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pitt

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9116 (274th)

Highlights and Evaluation: Coming Soon

Commitment Date: November 29, 2025

Decommitted Recruits (0):

This section will be updated if/when a prospect decommits from Louisville.

