Louisville Football Class of 2027 Commitments
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of year three under head coach Jeff Brohm, and armed with Vince Marrow as their Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting, the Louisville football program is aiming to make some noise in the Class of 2027. Below is our running list of the Cardinals' commitments in the 2027 cycle.
This post will be updated when Louisville lands a commitment, and class ranks will be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.
Class Rankings (Updated Dec. 6, 2025)
- 247Sports Class Rank: 8th in the ACC, 21st nationally
- On3/Rivals Class Rank: 8th in the ACC, 26th nationally
Committed Recruits (2):
Jack Sorgi
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
School: Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West
Top Offers: N/A
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9121 (272nd)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: September 5, 2024
Chuck Alexander Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow
Top Offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pitt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9116 (274th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Coming Soon
Commitment Date: November 29, 2025
Decommitted Recruits (0):
- This section will be updated if/when a prospect decommits from Louisville.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Louisville Helmet: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic