Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2025 Week 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's 2025 season is off to a good start. While Eastern Kentucky is just an FCS team, the Cardinals did what needed to be done, and wound up winning 51-17 over the Colonels in their season-opener.
Considering the opposition faced, it wasn't exactly a needle-mover in terms of UofL's bowl projections. In fact, while projected opponents might have changed some due to a chaotic first week of college football, the same three bowls have been trending amongst bowl projectors.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With one week of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Bryan Fischer
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Ole Miss
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. South Carolina
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
247Sports/CBS
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Oklahoma
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Alabama
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. South Carolina
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Texas Tech
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Palm Brackets
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Minnesota
- Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:15 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Awaiting updated picks
Sporting News
- Projector: Bill Bender
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. South Carolina
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. South Carolina
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
