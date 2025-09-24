Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2025 Week 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One month into the season, the Louisville football program continues to have a perfect record. While the Cardinals are probably several weeks away from being considered a College Football Playoff caliber team, a bowl game is all but assured at this point.
Early on, there wasn't much consensus as to where Louisville would be heading for the postseason. But of the 10 updated bowl projections, five of them have the Cards heading to the Gator Bowl. Both the Holiday and Pinstripe Bowls got multiple picks as well.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With four weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Bryan Fischer
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Alabama
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
247Sports/CBS
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa
- Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa
- Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Pete Fiutak
- Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Vanderbilt
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Palm Brackets
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Sporting News
- Awaiting updated picks.
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
