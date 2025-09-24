Louisville Report

Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2025 Week 5

One bowl is starting to generate more traction over the others for the Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals place kicker Cooper Ranvier (36) and Louisville Cardinals place kicker David Chapeau (93) mimics making a basketball shot after Ranvier's field goal was good as the Cards (3-0) cruised past Bowling Green 40-17 in football Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville Cardinals place kicker Cooper Ranvier (36) and Louisville Cardinals place kicker David Chapeau (93) mimics making a basketball shot after Ranvier's field goal was good as the Cards (3-0) cruised past Bowling Green 40-17 in football Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One month into the season, the Louisville football program continues to have a perfect record. While the Cardinals are probably several weeks away from being considered a College Football Playoff caliber team, a bowl game is all but assured at this point.

Early on, there wasn't much consensus as to where Louisville would be heading for the postseason. But of the 10 updated bowl projections, five of them have the Cards heading to the Gator Bowl. Both the Holiday and Pinstripe Bowls got multiple picks as well.

As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.

The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.

With four weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

Sports Illustrated

  • Projector: Bryan Fischer
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

ESPN

  • Projector: Kyle Bonagura
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Alabama
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
  • Projector: Mark Schlabach
  • Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. Arizona State
  • Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

247Sports/CBS

  • Projector: Brad Crawford
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Athlon Sports

  • Projector: Steve Lassan
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST

College Football News

  • Projector: Pete Fiutak
  • Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. Arizona State
  • Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

On3

  • Projector: Brett McMurphy
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Vanderbilt
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Palm Brackets

  • Projector: Jerry Palm
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST

USA TODAY

  • Projector: Erick Smith
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Sporting News

  • Awaiting updated picks.

Pro Football Network

  • Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST

(Photo of Cooper Ranvier, David Chapeau: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

