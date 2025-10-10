Louisville Report

Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2025 Week 7

Despite the Cardinals suffering their first loss, there is some uniformity amongst bowl projectors.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville’s Caullin Lacy runs against Virginia’s Ja’Son Prevard at L&N Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
Louisville’s Caullin Lacy runs against Virginia’s Ja’Son Prevard at L&N Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While we still have an entire second half of the 2025 college football season left to play, it's always a fun exercise to see which bowls are trending for the Louisville football program.

Last week, projections were back to being all over the place for the Cardinals. However, despite UofL suffering their first loss of the season, there is a little bit of uniformity this week among projectors. Of the 10 projections, five of them have Louisville heading to the Pinstripe Bowl, with three of them having Iowa as the opponent. Additionally, the Gasparilla Bowl got a couple nods, and both projectors had the Cards facing Memphis.

As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.

The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.

With four weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

Sports Illustrated

  • Projector: Bryan Fischer
  • Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. USF
  • Location: Fenway Stadium in Boston, Mass.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:15 p.m. EST

ESPN

  • Projector: Kyle Bonagura
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
  • Projector: Mark Schlabach
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST

247Sports/CBS

  • Projector: Brad Crawford
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Memphis
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Athlon Sports

  • Projector: Steve Lassan
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Memphis
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST

College Football News

  • Projector: Pete Fiutak
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

On3

  • Projector: Brett McMurphy
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Auburn
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Palm Brackets

  • Projector: Jerry Palm
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST

USA TODAY

  • Projector: Erick Smith
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Pro Football Network

  • Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Nebraska
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST

