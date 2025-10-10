Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2025 Week 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While we still have an entire second half of the 2025 college football season left to play, it's always a fun exercise to see which bowls are trending for the Louisville football program.
Last week, projections were back to being all over the place for the Cardinals. However, despite UofL suffering their first loss of the season, there is a little bit of uniformity this week among projectors. Of the 10 projections, five of them have Louisville heading to the Pinstripe Bowl, with three of them having Iowa as the opponent. Additionally, the Gasparilla Bowl got a couple nods, and both projectors had the Cards facing Memphis.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With four weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Bryan Fischer
- Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. USF
- Location: Fenway Stadium in Boston, Mass.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:15 p.m. EST
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland
- Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa
- Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
247Sports/CBS
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Memphis
- Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Memphis
- Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Pete Fiutak
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Auburn
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Palm Brackets
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa
- Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa
- Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Nebraska
- Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky