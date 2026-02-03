Mark Ivey, Steve Ellis Promoted to Co-Defensive Coordinators at Louisville

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is going in-house for his defensive coordinator hire.

Newly-minted defensive line coach Mark Ivey and cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis will be taking on co-defensive coordinator roles for the Cardinals, Brohm announced Tuesday.

It was among a flurry of staff moves announced by Brohm. Ivey, who has coached the linebackers for Louisville ever since Brohm took over the program in 2023, will be moving back to coaching the defensive line. Quality control specialist Adam Mueller will take over as linebackers coach, while quality control specialist Brandon Sharp will be the safeties coach.

Ivey is replacing Mark Hagen, who was not retained after his contract expired and later wound up at Oregon State. Sharp is replacing Ron English, who is taking the 2026 season off from coaching.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Mark Ivey: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky