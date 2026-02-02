Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Sebastian Blue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another local product in the Class of 2027 is staying home, as Sebastian Blue has opted to play his college ball with the Louisville football program.

Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:

Prospect: Sebastian Blue

Position: Defensive End/Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity

Top Offers: App State, FAU, Southern Miss, FIU

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Sebastian Blue's Junior Year Highlights:

Frame: Blue is fairly far along as far as developing his frame goes. He holds his weight very well in the sense that he has a good amount of weight and muscle packed on, especially in his upper body, but can still fine tune it some depending on his exact role in college. Also has a good wingspan/overall length for a pass rusher.

Athleticism: It's clear from Blue's tape that he has exceptionally high play strength, particularly in his hands and arms. While his north-south speed is in a good place for his position, his footwork overall is hit-or-miss at time, especially when it comes to lateral movement.

Instincts: Blue shines as a power rusher. Thanks to his very strong hands, he's got a disruptive initial punch that can regularly get lineman off balance. Not only can he shed blocks fast due to sheer initial force, every once in a while he can break out a solid swim move to get in the backfield, not to mention he does a good job dealing with counters from linemen after initial contact. Blue has a high motor, good closing speed for his frame, and has a nose for the football at all times during the play. His best work comes as a pass rusher, but Blue also can hold his own against the run, considering he does well with timing block sheds in the gap. Regardless of the play/his assignment, he's both a fundamental and consistent tackler considering his strong grip in his hands and arms.

Polish: Blue regularly lined up both at tackle and on the the edge for Trinity, but almost always was lined up over the offensive tackle in some form (although he did play some three-tech). His burst off the line is very inconsistent, as he can either be quick off the line or noticeably behind. He's got a high motor and good closing speed, but pursuit angles on the edge do need some refining - especially with his lateral movement being just okay. Blue does a good job leveraging himself against blockers, but his bend as a pass rusher is iffy to say the least.

Bottom Line: Overall, this is solid pickup for Louisville's defensive line. Blue has good mix of strength and instincts at his disposal, as well as some position versatility. Though he likely projects as a tackle at the college, unless he can fine tune his capabilities on the edge.

(Photo of Sebastian Blue via Instagram)

