2026 NFL Draft | Louisville Recap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2026 NFL Draft is now officially in the books, and it was one where the Louisville football program had a much more quiet presence than expected.

In total, just one Cardinal heard their name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over the three-day draft. It was the lowest since none were picked in the 2022 NFL Draft. Seven others - as of Apr. 26 - have inked undrafted free agent deals or received rookie minicamp invites. Louisville has now had 144 all-time selections in the NFL Draft.

Here's who got selected, when they got selected, and whom by:

Chris Bell

Selection: No. 94 overall, third round

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: Wide Receiver

Had Bell not suffered a torn ACL towards the end of the 2025 season, it's very possible he would have been a first round pick - or at least came off the board early on day two. Regardless, he was the first Cardinal selected this year, and the first UofL wide receiver to be drafted since Jamari Thrash in 2024 (and 11th WR overall).

Starting the first 11 games of the year before tearing his ACL, Bell caught 72 passes for 917 yards and six touchdowns, all of which led the team. He earned First-Team All-ACC honors, and was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. Bell concluded his collegiate career, all at Louisville, with 151 receptions for 2,166 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings

After the draft concluded, a handful Cardinals capitalized on the opportunity to sign as an undrafted free agent. Including a couple that were expected to hear their name called at some point during the draft.

Defensive tackle Rene Konga and wide receiver Caullin Lacy, who made routine appearances on mocks leading up to the draft, went unselected. Fortunately, both were scooped up fairly quickly on the open market, with Konga signing with the Miami Dolphins and Lacy signing with the New York Jets.

These two were not the only one to find a home in the hours after the draft ended. Defensive end Wesley Bailey signed with the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Miller Moss did so with the Chicago Bears, center Pete Nygra inked a deal with the Chiefs, linebacker T.J. Quinn signed with the Green Bay Packers, while offensive tackle Trevonte Sylvester teamed up with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Of the 22 Louisville players in the 2026 NFL Draft pool, 14 of them did got get selected, have not yet signed a UDFA contract or have not received a minicamp invitation. The most notable former Cards that have yet to find a home are defensive tackle Jordan Guerad, cornerback Jabari Mack and offensive linemen Rasheed Miller.

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(Photo of Chris Bell: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)