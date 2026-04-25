Louisville QB Miller Moss Signs UDFA Deal with Bears

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Louisville quarterback Miller Moss is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Chicago Bears, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Moss is the fourth former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, following wide receiver Caullin Lacy, linebacker T.J. Quinn and defensive tackle Rene Konga. Just one Louisville player was selected in this year's draft, with wide receiver Chris Bell coming off the board in the third round to the Miami Dolphins.

Transferring to Louisville from USC last offseason, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound signal caller had an up-and-down final season in college. That being said, he still wound up having a productive year.

Starting 12 games while only missing the Governor's Cup vs. Kentucky due to a foot injury, Moss completed 64.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,679 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. A weapon on goal-to-go quarterback sneaks, he also rushed for nine touchdowns - which was the most on the team.

A native of Los Angeles, Calif., Moss spent the first four years of his collegiate career with the Trojans. He redshirted the 2021 season, then was the primary backup to Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. After Williams declared for the NFL Draft, Moss' first start in college came in the 2023 Holiday Bowl against Louisville, where he threw for 372 yards and a bowl-record six touchdowns.

For the 2024 season, Moss won the starting gig over UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. He started the first nine games of the year, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

But in his final five starts with the Trojans, Moss went 63.5 percent for 1,357 yards and 10 touchdowns, but also threw seven interceptions. Following a three-interception performance in a 26-21 loss vs. Washington, he was benched in favor of Maiava for the final three games of the regular season. Once the 2024 regular season ended, he hit the transfer portal, choosing Louisville over Missouri.

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(Photo of Miller Moss: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)