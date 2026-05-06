An Updated Look at Louisville Football's 2026 Roster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball for the Louisville football program is well in the rear view mirror, but unlike this time last year, there haven't been a ton of moving pieces since practice ended back in April.

With the removal of the spring transfer portal window, the Cardinals didn't have to worry about any of their top players jumping ship. That being said, with a handful of injuries popping up, UofL did add a few transfers to address those needs. As a result, as of May 9, Louisville is sitting at an 86-man scholarship roster for the 2026 season.

Let's take a look below at the current scholarship players suiting up for the Cardinals in 2026:

Offense

Quarterback (4)

11 Davin Wydner (6-5, 225, R-Sr.)

3 Lincoln Kienholz (6-2, 215, R-Jr.)

17 Ryan Zimmerman (6-6, 225, R-So.)

10 Briggs Cherry (6-4, 215, Fr.)

Running Back (5)

5 Keyjuan Brown (5-10, 215, R-Jr.)

1 Isaac Brown (5-9, 190, Jr.)

24 Marquise Davis (6-0, 215, R-Fr.)

32 Braxton Jennings (5-11, 195, R-Fr.)

22 Lekhy Thompkins (6-2, 235, Fr.)

Wide Receiver (14)

2 TreyShun Hurry (6-2, 200, R-Sr.)

TBD Elizjah Lewis (6-2, 195, R-Sr.)

82 T.J. McWilliams (6-0, 190, R-Sr.)

81 Jakob Dixon (6-4, 215, Sr.)

0 Tre Richardson (5-10, 175, Sr.)

14 Kris Hughes (5-11, 200, R-Jr.)

7 Lawayne McCoy (6-1, 180, Jr.)

86 Jackson Voth (5-11, 190, R-So.)

88 Montavin Quisenberry (5-10, 180, R-Fr.)

84 Payton Cook (6-1, 190, Fr.)

42 Rhys Dorsey (5-11, 195, Fr.)

TBD Marlon Harbin (5-11, 190, Fr.)

89 Gavin Waddell (6-0, 180, Fr.)

83 D.J. Williams (6-1, 190, Fr.)

Tight End (5)

80 Brody Foley (6-6, 260, R-Sr.)

18 Jaleel Skinner (6-5, 230, Sr.)

85 Justyn Reid (6-5, 260, R-Jr.)

87 Dylan Mesman (6-5, 240 R-So.)

15 Julius Miles (6-6, 220, Fr.)

Offensive Line (17)

66 Johnnie Brown III (6-3, 310, R-Sr.)

71 Cason Henry (6-6, 300, R-Sr.)

57 Naeer Jackson (6-6, 310, R-Sr.)

53 Lance Robinson (6-4, 295, R-Sr.)

72 Sam Secrest (6-5, 300, R-Sr.)

58 Evan Wibberley (6-5, 305, R-Sr.)

56 Eryx Daugherty (6-4, 310, R-Jr.)

70 Anwar O'Neal (6-5, 310, R-Jr.)

55 Jimmy Williams III (6-4, 300, R-So.)

61 Gradey Anthony (6-5, 295, R-Fr.)

76 Tyler Folmar (6-6, 315, R-Fr.)

75 Cameron Gorin (6-5, 295, R-Fr.)

TBD Bryten Close (6-6, 300, Fr.)

73 Benjamin Corhei (6-5, 300, Fr.)

78 Charles Edgeworth (6-7, 320, Fr.)

TBD Max Merz (6-4, 310, Fr.)

74 Jarvis Strickland (6-6, 295, Fr.)

Defense

Interior Defensive Line (7)

95 Joshua Donald (6-2, 310, R-Sr.)

96 Tommy Ziesmer (6-2, 300, R-Jr.)

2 Demeco Kennedy (6-3, 305, Jr.)

90 Daylen Russell (6-3, 300, R-So.)

TBD Keon Webb (6-6, 300, R-So.)

93 Bailey Abercrombie (6-3, 285, R-Fr.)

94 Dillon Smith (6-4, 285, R-Fr.)

98 Sam Dawson (6-3, 300, Fr.)

Defensive End (7)

50 Clev Lubin (6-3, 260, R-Sr.)

19 Micah Carter (6-6, 265, R-Jr.)

3 Tyler Thompson (6-5, 245, R-Jr.)

17 A.J. Green (6-6, 250, R-Jr.)

99 Jerod Smith II (6-4, 270, Jr.)

97 Maurice Davis (6-4, 250, R-So.)

40 Eric Hazzard (6-3, 255, R-Fr.)

TBD Jon Adams (6-3, 216, Fr.)

Linebacker (10)

23 Benjamin Perry (6-3, 215, R-Sr.)

9 Antonio Watts (6-2, 225, R-Sr.)

6 Stanquan Clark (6-3, 240, R-Jr.)

11 T.J. Capers (6-2, 225, R-Jr.)

43 Trent Carter (6-3, 225, R-So.)

36 Jacob Smith (6-4, 235, R-So.)

41 Caleb Matelau (6-1, 225, R-Fr.)

38 Cameron White (6-1, 235, R-Fr.)

34 Brady Ballart (6-2, 225, Fr.)

30 Taj Powell (6-2, 235, Fr.)

Cornerback (8)

13 Tayon Holloway (6-1, 190, R-Sr.)

27 Myles Norwood (6-2, 190, R-Sr.)

12 D.J. Waller (6-3, 210, R-Jr.)

25 Brycen Scott (5-11, 195, Jr.)

28 Santana Wilson (6-0, 180, R-So.)

20 Antonio Harris (6-0, 180, R-Fr.)

21 Jaydin Broadnax (6-3, 190, Fr.)

33 Kris Brunson (6-2, 190, Fr.)

Safety (6)

5 Koen Entringer (6-2, 215, R-Sr.)

29 Blake Ruffin (6-3, 205, R-Sr.)

4 T.J. Banks (6-2, 205, Jr.)

10 Kaleb Beasley (6-2, 200, Jr.)

31 Micah Rice (6-2, 200, R-Fr.)

26 Jordan Vann (6-1, 200, Fr.)

Special Teams

Punter (1)

48 Jacob Baker (6-2, 215, R-Jr.)

Placekicker (1)

98 Nick Keller (6-1, 200, R-Sr.)

Long Snapper (1)

47 Ryan Manis (6-1, 225, R-So.)

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(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)