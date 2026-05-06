Three Bold Predictions for Louisville Football in 2026

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The college football offseason is very much in full swing, but Louisville is closer to returning to the gridiron that you realize. In 123 days, the Cardinals will descend upon Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., and kick off year four of the Jeff Brohm era with their neutral site matchup against Ole Miss.

There is still plenty that will unfold over summer workouts and fall camp, but with that being said, here are our three bold (but potentially realistic) predictions regarding the Cardinals' upcoming 20256 season:

Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

1. Isaac Brown will be a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Louisville is chock full of talent on the offensive side of the ball, but none are more talented than Isaac Brown. The running back is one of the top talents in the sport, having already rushed for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns during his first two years in college. Last season, thanks to a pair of lower body injuries, he only played in nine games and was somewhat limited in the games he did play - but still wound up rushing 101 times for 884 yards and seven scores. His 8.8 yards per carry led all of D1, so if he would have matched his rushing attempt total from last season (165), Brown would have ran for 1,452 yards. If Brown can stay healthy in year three, and if the offensive line takes a step forward like we think it can/will, getting to New York isn't out of the question for the all-world all-purpose back.

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) held a coach's whiteboard with the letters BTA and carried a belt after the Cards dominated rival Kentucky 41-0 Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Clev Lubin will lead the nation in sacks.

Over on the other side of the line of scrimmage, Louisville's defense boats playmakers at all three levels, and arguably their most disruptive force was Clev Lubin. Transferring in from Coastal Carolina, the defensive end finished the 2025 season with 13.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles - all of which led the team. Not only could he increase his sack total to double digits in 2026, he could lead the nation in this category. Per Pro Football Focus, Lubin's 64 total pressures was fourth at the power conference level, behind only Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor plus Texas Tech's David Bailey - all of whom are now in the NFL. Entering the season, Lubin is not only one of the best edge rushers in the ACC, but in college football as a whole.

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; The Louisville Cardinals take the field before the ACC Championship game against the Florida State Seminoles at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

3. Louisville will return to the ACC Championship Game.

Even in a vacuum, Louisville has the talent to be able to compete for the ACC. Between the playmakers on offense and the disruptive forces on defense, the Cardinals have their most talented roster since the Charlie Strong era. Additionally, UofL's conference schedule is much easier than last season's. For starters, they won't have to play Miami, who will head into the season as the ACC favorite by far. They don't have to play Clemson, nor the two teams that made last year's ACC title game in Duke and Virginia. Louisville does have SMU and Florida State on the schedule, but both games are at home. Between their talent and the schedule, Louisville getting back to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2023 doesn't seem like it's out of the question.

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(Photo of Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)