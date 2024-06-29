‘25 DE Tyrone Burrus Jr. Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that back-to-back Class of 2025 commitments for the Louisville football program.
Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central defensive end Tyrone Burrus Jr. announced Friday night that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Illinois and others.
He’s the second 2025 prospect in as many days to commit to Louisville, following Franklin (Tenn.) Fred J. Page defensive end Eric Hazzard, who did so on Thursday. Burrus is also the seventh prospect to commit to the Cards over the last two-and-half weeks, and is the 12th commitment in the class overall.
Louisville has been invested in Burrus’ recruitment for nearly a year, having originally offered him a scholarship last July. He took an official visit to the Cardinals earlier this month.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end ranks as high as the No. 27 edge rusher in the class according to On3’s in-house rankings, and comes in as the No. 487 prospect in the nation per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Burrus put together an extremely impactful junior campaign for Warren Central. In 11 games tracked by MaxPreps, he collected 15.0 tackles for loss and six sacks, as well as 36 tackles overall and three pass breakups.
A two-sport athlete, Burrus also competes in track and field events. As a junior, he ran 7.48 in the 60-meter 11.99 in the 100-meter, 24.76 in the 200-meter and a 57.62 in the 400-meter.
(Photo of Tyrone Burrus Jr. via Prep Redzone)
