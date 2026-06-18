'27 ATH, Louisville Commit Brooklyn Maxey Flips to Big 12 School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another prospect in the Class of 2027 that had previously committed to the Louisville football program is opting to play their college ball elsewhere.

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day wide receiver/safety Brooklyn Maxey, who had been committed to the Cardinals since late April, announced Wednesday that he has flipped his verbal pledge to Kansas State.

Maxey originally chose Louisville back on April 20, picking them over held offers from Florida State, Penn State, Texas and others. He even took an official visit to UofL's campus for the weekend of May 29, and had cancelled planned visits to both Alabama and Kentucky. However, he kept his official visit to K-State on the books, and visited the Wildcats this past weekend.

He's the second 2027 prospect to decommit from Louisville in the last week, with Bradenton (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney defensive lineman Kaleb Exume decommitting - and later committing to Boston College - this past Sunday. The Cardinals have had four total decommits in this cycle, with quarterback Jack Sorgi and wide receiver Darion Moseley both doing so this past spring.

Losing out on the 6-foot-2, 215-pound two-way player certainly stings. While he is ranked as just the No. 881 recruit in the nation by the 247Sports Composite, the film suggested he was very underrated. As a receiver, Maxey caught 42 passes for 764 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior this past season, while also collecting 37 total tackles (28 solo) and logged a pair of pass breakups. He also got some work in as a kickoff returner, averaging 38.9 yards on nine returns - including logging a pair of kick return touchdowns.

Despite the recent decommitments, it's still be a successful month of June out on the 2027 recruiting trail for Louisville. Over the last few weeks, they've landed commitments from four prospects: offensive lineman Kyson Mallard, running back A.J. Tillman Jr., linebacker Darrian Tomlin and safety Keontay Toomer. They're also in the mix for a few others as well.

Following Maxey's decommitment, Louisville's Class of 2027 now sports 17 commitments. This class ranks as the No. 27 class in the cycle, sporting a quintet of four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite.

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(Photo of Brooklyn Maxey via Twitter/X)