Louisville CB Aaron Williams to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might still have one game left in the regular season, but offseason roster defections have already started to begin.
Cornerback Aaron Williams plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Friday. It is unlikely that he will play this weekend vs. Kentucky or in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.
Williams is the first Louisville player to announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal following the end of the 2024 season.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
A highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school, Williams' two-year career at Louisville has been marred by injuries. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound corner had to miss his true freshman season in 2023 due a torn ACL suffered towards the end of his senior season in high school. This season, he has played in just four games mainly on special teams due to a nagging shoulder injury, logging one tackle.
The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco product was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school, and ranked as high as the No. 152 recruit in the nation by Rivals. As a senior, he tallied 50 tackles, two interceptions, three tackles for a loss and a sack.
Louisville will conclude their 2023 regular season this weekend at Kentucky. Kickoff against the Wildcats is set for Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12:00 p.m. EST from Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
(Photo of Aaron Williams via University of Louisville Athletics)
