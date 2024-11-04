Four Cardinals Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Four University of Louisville football players have earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors after the 33-21 win over Clemson last Saturday, the league announced on Monday.
Monroe Mills was selected the Offensive Lineman of the Week, Quincy Riley was honored as the Defensive Back of the Week, Brock Travelstead was voted the Specialist of the Week and Isaac Brown earned Rookie of the Week accolades after the Cards picked up a win over the highest ranked opponent Louisville has defeated on the road.
Mills, who is playing on an injured knee, started at offensive tackle as the Cardinals rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Grading out at 91 percent, Mills guided an offensive line that didn’t give up a sack for the second-straight week.
Riley had his best game of the season as the senior recorded seven tackles, a pair of tackles for loss and two pass break-ups as the Cardinals shut down a Clemson offense that entered the game ranked fourth nationally.
Travelstead tied school records for field goals made in a game with four and field goals made in a quarter with three, hitting from 21, 42 and 49 yards, all three coming in the third quarter. The senior placekicker is the only Louisville kicker to make four field goals three times in his career and the only one to make three field goals in a quarter twice in his career.
Brown won the award for the third time this season after leading UofL rushers with 20 carries for 151 yards and 1 touchdown, taking his season total to 8 touchdowns scored. The native of Homestead, Fla., recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season, which is more than any true freshman running back in school history. Brown’s 151-yard rushing total is the second highest by a true freshman running back for the Cards, trailing only Maurice Turner’s 160-yard game vs. Cincinnati in the 2022 Fenway Bowl.
The newcomer has 800 yards rushing this season, the second highest rushing total by a true freshman in program history. He trails Lamar Jackson who had 960 yards in 2015.
