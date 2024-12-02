ACC Football Power Rankings: End of 2024 Regular Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as it began, college football's 2024 regular season is now in the rear view mirror.
In the Atlantic Coast Conference, we have two teams on the opposite ends of the spectrum that are matched up in the league's title game. On one side, there's SMU, who is in their first season with the conference. On the other side, there's Clemson, who is making their eighth appearance over the last 10 seasons.
As you can tell, it was another wild season in the ACC. Whether it was the race to get to Charlotte, or the jockeying for position further down the standings, there were storylines a-plenty this year.
That being said, where do things stand in the conference now that the regular season in the books? Check out our week 15 ACC power rankings below:
1. SMU Mustangs
Overall Record: 11-1
Conference Record: 8-0
Preseason Ranking: No. 5
What an incredible first year in the ACC for SMU. Just think, if they had opted to go with Kevin Jennings at their starting QB from the jump, they could be undefeated.
2. Clemson Tigers
Overall Record: 9-3
Conference Record: 7-1
Preseason Ranking: No. 2
Well... Clemson didn't exactly start or finish the season how they would like. But regardless, the Tigers are back to a place that's very familiar to them: contending for a league title.
3. Miami Hurricanes
Overall Record: 10-2
Conference Record: 6-2
Preseason Ranking: No. 3
Miami put together one of the most exciting offenses in college football. The only issue was that their defense can't stop a nose bleed, and it cost them dearly down the stretch.
4. Louisville Cardinals
Overall Record: 8-4
Conference Record: 5-3
Preseason Ranking: No. 4
This season for Louisville is best described as "what could have been." Suffering your four losses just by a combined 24 points will certainly have you thinking that.
5. Syracuse Orange
Overall Record: 9-3
Conference Record: 5-3
Preseason Ranking: No. 12
Things might have gotten rocky at times for Syracuse, but head coach Fran Brown seems like an early star in the making. He just has to make sure they get the defense shored up.
6. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Overall Record: 7-5
Conference Record: 5-3
Preseason Ranking: No. 10
If this team was a little more healthy in the middle of the season, Georgia Tech could have made a serious run to get to Charlotte. Brent Key continues to have the Jackets trending upwards.
7. Duke Blue Devils
Overall Record: 9-3
Conference Record: 5-3
Preseason Ranking: No. 11
Rhett Lashlee at SMU might win ACC Coach of the Year, but if you ask me, it belongs to Manny Diaz. He rebuild at Duke is much, much farther along than what many expected this season.
8. Boston College Eagles
Overall Record: 7-5
Conference Record: 4-4
Preseason Ranking: No. 13
Speaking of another first year head coach farther along in a rebuild than expected, Bill O'Brien did a solid job in year one at Boston College. If they get consistent play at QB, watch out for the Eagles.
9. Pitt Panthers
Overall Record: 7-5
Conference Record: 3-5
Preseason Ranking: No. 14
On one hand, Pitt did much better than many expected them to. On the other, losing your last five after winning your first seven in an absolutely brutal way to head into bowl season.
10. Virginia Tech Hokies
Overall Record: 6-6
Conference Record: 4-4
Preseason Ranking: No. 7
If you looked up "inconsistency" in the dictionary, you'd probably find Virginia Tech's season there. Considering they were a preseason league dark horse, Brent Pry has a lot of things to clean up.
11. NC State Wolfpack
Overall Record: 6-6
Conference Record: 3-5
Preseason Ranking: No. 6
NC State's offense couldn't take the step forward they needed to take, and their defense took a massive step backwards. At least the Wolfpack beat UNC again.
12. Cal Golden Bears
Overall Record: 6-6
Conference Record: 2-6
Preseason Ranking: No. 9
I will stand by my opinion that Cal is much better than their record suggests. Though they do have to find a way to close out games, and we all know what Bill Parcells said
13. North Carolina Tar Heels
Overall Record: 6-6
Conference Record: 3-5
Preseason Ranking: No. 8
All Mack Brown had to do was realize that he wasn't the right man for North Carolina, and retire into the sunset. Instead, he got the boot out the front door.
14. Virginia Cavaliers
Overall Record: 5-7
Conference Record: 3-5
Preseason Ranking: No. 16
Virginia seemed to be making real headway at the start of the season. But after losing six of your final seven, I'm right back to questioning if Tony Elliott is the man for the job.
15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Overall Record: 4-8
Conference Record: 2-6
Preseason Ranking: No. 15
Wake Forest's offense had some serious potential to it, but they couldn't realize it, and their defense was abysmal. Is Dave Clawson's chair starting to warm up?
16. Stanford Cardinal
Overall Record: 3-9
Conference Record: 2-6
Preseason Ranking: No. 17
Few teams are less equipped to head into the modern era of college football than Stanford is, but that doesn't excuse some of their putrid football. Troy Taylor has a crucial offseason in front of him.
17. Florida State Seminoles
Overall Record: 2-10
Conference Record: 1-7
Preseason Ranking: No. 1
I've never seen a team collapse quite like Florida State has since the end of last season. Frankly, I'm not even sure what the answer is to fix this flaming dumpster fire.
(Photo of Kevin Jennings: Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)
