ACC Football Power Rankings: 2025 Week 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're just one week into the college football season, and the Atlantic Coast Conference is already making some noise.
The two Sunshine State teams from the ACC made massive statements, with Miami toppling Notre Dame and Florida State stunning Alabama. Georgia Tech seized their primetime opportunity to knock off Colorado in Boulder. Several other ACC schools won big as well to kick off their seasons.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following one week of football? Check out our week two ACC power rankings below:
1. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 1 Result: W, 27-24 vs. Notre Dame
Like every other top-10 matchup this past weekend, Miami/Notre Dame certainly delivered. The Canes nearly gave it away towards the end, but they deserve ton of credit for earning their first top-10 win in eight years. As someone who wasn't high on QB Carson Beck, he looked great against one of the top defenses in the country. Plus, the rest of The U's talent was on full display.
2. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 0-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 1 Result: L, 17-10 vs. LSU
Make no mistake, there's a reason that LSU is ranked in the top-10. But Clemson just did not look like how we expected them to. QB Cade Klubnik struggled, but that shaky offensive line didn't help, and it was the reason they ran for only 31 yards. The defense certainly looked the part, but even they got worn down towards the end.
3. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 1 Result: W, 31-17 vs. Alabama
Hand up: I thought Florida State was going to get rolled by the Tide. While some of this is due to the fact that Kalen DeBoer might not be a fit at Alabama, there's no denying that the Seminoles dominated in the trenches. Props to QB Tommy Castellanos for calling his shot. It's just one game, but this doesn't look anything like last year's FSU.
4. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 1 Result: W, 1-0 vs. East Texas A&M
Sure, it's hard to take much away from most FCS/FBS matchups. But after losing a lot of pieces on their defense, seeing SMU log two pick-sixes was a welcome sight to see if you're a Mustangs fan. That being said, QB Kevin Jennings was very boom-or-bust, accounting for three touchdowns by also committing two turnovers. He'll have to clean that up moving forward.
5. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 1 Result: W, 51-17 vs. Eastern Kentucky
Once again, this was FBS against FCS, so take it with a grain of salt. But Louisville putting up 41 points in one half, and Isaac Brown rushing for 126 yards and two scores on *six* carries was extremely impressive. That being said, there's no way that the Cardinals can expect to be competitive and commit as many penalties as they did (12).
6. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 1 Result: W, 61-9 vs. Duquesne
Well... now I understand why Pitt hadn't played crosstown foe Duquesne is 85 years. The Panthers were on a completely different talent level, and look to be extremely balanced. QB Eli Holstein and RB Desmond Reid are an under-appreciated duo, and as always, Pat Narduzzi defenses always deliver. Can they be a competitor in the ACC title race? Perhaps.
7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 1 Result: W, 27-20 at Colorado
On one hand, Georgia Tech was the more composed team for the majority of the game, and made winning plays down the stretch when they had to. On the other, QB Haynes King looked dreadful in the first quarter after turning it over on the Yellow Jackets' first three drives. But I suppose since he scored the go-ahead touchdown in crunch time, he atoned for his mistakes.
8. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 1 Result: W, 45-17 vs. Elon
Right out of the gates, Duke certainly looked a little sluggish against a team they should have been crushing. But to their credit, they did wake up in the second half. QB Darian Mensah had a second half for the ages, and that defense - a Manny Diaz special - continued to look the part. The Blue Devils certainly have potential to make some noise.
9. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 1 Result: W, 24-17 vs. Eastern Carolina
NC State does know that football has two halves, right? While QB C.J. Bailey, RB Hollywood Smothers and that Wolfpack offense helped them go out to a 17-0 lead, that defense - something Dave Doeren has been known for - was the reason they nearly blew the game. Sure, they were able to muster up a late-game goal line stand, but still.
10. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 0-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 1 Result: L, 24-11 vs. South Carolina (Atlanta)
The irony of South Carolina using "Beamer Ball" to take down Virginia Tech is palpable. To be fair, the Hokies' defense kept them in the game for as long as they could. But that offense, primarily due to the ineffectiveness of QB Kyron Drones, just flat out struggled to get anything going. If this keeps up, Brent Pry might be on the hot seat by season's end.
11. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 1 Result: W, 66-10 vs. Fordham
At first, it was very concerning that Boston College looked as they did throughout most of the first half. That being said, they absolutely exploded in the second half. QB Dylan Lonergan certainly looks like he could be in for a good season under Bill O'Brien, and the Eagles' underrated defense shined bright.
12. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 1 Result: W, 34-15 atr Oregon State
I'll be honest, I didn't expect much of Cal heading into this season. I'll want to see it in more than one game, but Golden Bears QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele did not look like a true freshman at all. Not to mention their offense as a whole looked pretty solid. As for their defense? They did surprisingly well, although it is Oregon State.
13. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 48-7, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 1 Result: W, 48-7 vs. Coastal Carolina
I still am of the belief that I don't think Tony Elliott survives past this season as the head coach at Virginia. But it's also worth mentioning how impressive this significantly-retooled Cavaliers team looked. North Texas transfer Chandler Morris doesn't get enough attention, and the defense came to play against a good G5 team. But can they do it when ACC play rolls around?
14. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 0-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 1 Result: L, 48-14 vs. TCU
Like others, I really had no clue what to expect with year one of the Bill Belichick era. But man... I didn't think that the Tar Heels would look as bad as they did. Outside of that first drive, it's hard to play much worse football than UNC did. Maybe Max Johnson should have earned the start at QB instead of Gio Lopez.
15. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 0-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 1 Result: L, 45-26 vs. Tennessee (Atlanta)
Considering how many impact pieces Syracuse lost from last year's squad, especially offensively, I had a feeling it would be a rebuilding year for Fran Brown's squad. I know it's Tennessee, but that Orange defense was sliced and diced all day long. Considering that the schedule doesn't really get much easier, this could be a long season.
16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 1-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 1 Result: W, 10-9 vs. Kennesaw State.
Sure, Wake Forest started the year with a win, and that's all that matters I suppose. But to win by just one point, at home, to one of the worst FBS teams in college football is alarming to say the least. Not to mention that RB Demond Claiborne is now banged up. Year one under Jake Dickert might not feature too many more wins.
17. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 0-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 1 Result: L, 23-20 at Hawai'i
I get it, this is a bridge year for Stanford considering they had to hire an interim coach during spring ball after firing Troy Taylor. But how have things fallen so far for the Cardinal that they lose to Hawai'i? This was the Rainbow Warriors' first win against a power conference team in six years. At least Andrew Luck is back, I guess.
