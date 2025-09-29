ACC Football Power Rankings: 2025 Week 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Through the first month-plus of the season, the Atlantic Coast Conference's title is in complete chaos.
On one hand, Miami is the very clear favorite to not only earn a spot in the title game, but win it altogether. But as to who will meet them in Charlotte, that part is as clear as mud.
Florida State suffered a stunning upset loss. Georgia Tech and Louisville looked vulnerable in wins. Virginia has come out of nowhere to throw their hat in the ring. Not to mention teams like Duke and Cal are lurking in the background.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following five weeks of football? Check out our week six ACC power rankings below:
1. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 4-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 4 Result: Bye Week
Well, the matchup between Miami and Florida State doesn't have nearly as much juice following FSU's loss at Virginia. Still though, with the 'Noles and Louisville as their next two games, this is a premier opportunity for the Canes to put a stranglehold on their odds to win the ACC.
2. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 5-0, 2-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 4 Result: W/OT, 30-29 at Wake Forest
Maybe it's a good thing that Georgia Tech is heading into a bye week, because while they wound up winning at Wake Forest, they probably didn't deserve to. Credit the Yellow Jackets for making plays when they absolutely had to, but they also needed Deacons injuries and some help from the zebras to claw back from a 20-3 hole and win in overtime. Tech has a relatively easy remaining schedule, but they can't afford any clunkers.
3. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 4-1, 2-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 4 Result: W/2OT, 46-38 vs. Florida State
What a statement win for Tony Elliott and his Virginia team. His Cavaliers had been mired in mediocrity over his first three years in Charlottesville, but the Hoos look like a completely different team this season. That defense certainly needs some shoring up, but QB Chandler Morris and that UVA offense looks like a wagon. Maybe they can make a surprise run at Charlotte?
4. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 3-1, 0-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 4 Result: L/2OT, 46-38 at Virginia
For as elite as Florida State looked over the first month of the season, they were anything but against Virginia - at least from a defensive standpoint. If you put up 514 yards and rush for 256, you'd think you'd be able to cruise to victory. Credit to the Hoos' offense is due, but that defense played behind the eight ball from the start, and they couldn't find their footing.
5. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 4-0, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 4 Result: W, 34-27 at Pitt
It's not about how you start, it's how you finish, and Louisville can attest to that. It was a tale of two halves for the Cardinals, who fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter before ending the game on a 34-10 run. If Jeff Brohm's offense can find even a shred of consistency, UofL might be able to be a true contender in the ACC race.
6. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 3-2, 2-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 4 Result: W, 38-3 at Syracuse
This Duke team is insanely hard to get a read on. They go from looking lifeless against Illinois and Tulane, then look like a competent team against NC State and a Syracuse team that just toppled Clemson. Regardless, QB Darian Mensah and that Blue Devils offense seems to have found their stride, with Manny Diaz's defense coming around as well.
7. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 4-1, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 4 Result: W, 28-24 at Boston College
Maybe the San Diego State game was an anomaly for Cal. Sure, it looked spooky early for the Golden Bears after falling behind 14-0 early, but QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and that defense looked much better in the latter stages of the game. They'll have to get better about play in the opening quarter, but Cal has potential to be a dark horse in the ACC race.
8. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 2-2, 0-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 4 Result: L, 34-27 vs. Louisville
It's early, but we already have evidence that Pitt just can't close out games this season. They blew a 24-14 lead at West Virginia, just blew a 17-0 lead vs. Louisville, and even benched QB Eli Holstein in the process. Pat Narduzzi has to so some serious soul searching, otherwise it could get late early for the Panthers.
9. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 3-2, 1-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 4 Result: L, 23-21 vs. Virginia Tech
Talk about a tremendous disappointment for NC State. This was a Virginia Tech squad that fired their head coach just two weeks ago, and the Wolfpack's electric duo of QB C.J. Bailey and RB Hollywood Smothers had just a meh outing. Not to mention that their defense continues to have issues stopping the run.
10. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 3-2, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 4 Result: L, 38-3 vs. Duke
So... maybe Syracuse is in a rebuilding year after all, or Clemson is even more atrocious than we realize. Sure, this was the first game with Rickie Collins as the starting quarterback, but that Orange offense looked lifeless after putting together a standout game. Not to mention their defense continues to be atrocious.
11. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 1-3, 0-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 4 Result: Bye Week
In the preseason, the matchup between Dabo Swinney's Clemson vs. Bill Belichick's North Carolina this weekend was generating all sorts of buzz and hype. Now, it has the allure of New Coke. Though maybe this is what the Tigers need to salvage their season.
12. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 2-2, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 4 Result: Bye Week
It's already bad enough that SMU's season looks like it won't even come close to being as successful as last year. But now Mustangs fans have to deal with the potential of losing Rhett Lashlee to Arkansas. It's been a nightmare year for SMU fans.
13. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 2-2, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 4 Result: Bye Week
The Bill Belichick experiment in North Carolina already looks like a colossal failure. With Clemson and Dabo Swinney looking to get back on track in a desperate way, things don't exactly look great for the Tar Heels this weekend. But who knows! Maybe they'll replicate what Syracuse dis against the Tigers.
14. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 1-3, 0-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 4 Result: L, 28-24 vs. Cal
As someone who is high on Bill O'Brien, things are not looking great from his Boston College squad. They're now on a three-game skid, and their offense - which looked super promising to start out - has all of a sudden hit a massive road block. With Pitt and Clemson on the horizon, things have the potential to really spiral out of control for the Eagles.
15. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 2-3, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 4 Result: W, 23-21 at NC State
Would you look at that. Maybe firing Brent Key was all that Virginia tech had to do in order to have some semblance of success. The Hokies' offense had an okay day at the office against NC State, but their defense is what stood out the most against a Wolfpack offense that has been electric so far. Maybe there is some hope after all.
16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 2-2, 0-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 4 Result: L/OT, 30-29 vs. Wake Forest
If you're a Wake Forest fan, you can't help but feel like this one was stolen from you. The Deacons' offense was clicking, but injuries certainly prevented them from sealing the deal. Not to mention the brutal offsides no-call that allowed GT to kick the field goal to force overtime. This one ha to sting if you're Jake Dickert.
17. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 2-3, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 4 Result: W, 30-29 vs. San Jose State
Yes, I'm aware that Stanford did win their game. But they had to rally from a 12-point deficit to even win, and this was against San Jose State. At home. Their passing game looked great, but their rushing attack and defense were abysmal. No soup for you.
(Photo via Geoff Burke - Imagn Images)
